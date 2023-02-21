Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Quality Chemical Laboratories LLC

  • Quality Chemical Laboratories LLC ("QCL") has developed a synthetic pathway for psilocybin, psilocin and psilocin analogues exclusively for Lobe Sciences
  • QCL agrees to supply Lobe Sciences research and commercial quantities of two new chemical entities, L-130 and L-131 under an exclusive arrangement
  • lobe sciences ltd. and QCL have entered into an agreement for the development of commercial formulations of L-130 for the treatment of chronic cluster headache

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused psychedelic-derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that its exclusive discovery and manufacturing partner Quality Chemical Laboratories LLC ("QCL") has initiated commercial formulation activities for L-130. QCL, in collaboration with Clearway Global, LLC, will prepare the chemical, manufacturing and control section of the investigational new drug application being filed later this year. Material produced at QCL will also be used in the recently announced Phase IIIa study to evaluate L-130 as a treatment for chronic cluster headaches, a debilitating orphan disease.

Mr. Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "Our collaboration with QCL has provided Lobe access to industry leading, patent pending psilocin compounds. Lobe filed patents on the first nine of these drug candidates last July 2022. Since that time we selected L-130 and L-131 to advance into clinical development. QCL's ability to rapidly discover, validate and manufacture multiple stable psilocin compounds has put Lobe in a leadership position in the development of psychedelic derived therapies. This work has allowed Lobe to have cGMP products available for our first Phase I safety study as well as the previously announced cluster headache study."

Dr. Yousry Sayed, Founder and CEO of QCL stated, "We are very happy with the progress being made on this important program. Our research scientists have delivered several new stable chemical entities allowing us to use other psilocin salts instead of psilocybin as a therapeutic. Our work on low dose and novel psilocin compounds has the promise to significantly improve the lives and mental health of people around the world. By using these novel salts instead of psilocybin, we hope to improve bioavailability and allow lower doses to be used to treat neurological disorders."

About Quality Chemical Labs

Quality Chemical Laboratories LLC ("QCL") serves the pharmaceutical industry. We provide expert and cGMP compliant scientific testing services in support of both small and large molecule drug products, drug substances, in-process materials, and raw materials in all phases of Research, Development, and Commercialization. QCL also provides formulation development and solid dose GMP manufacture supporting early phase clinical trials.

QCL provides expert support for small and large molecule analytical development and validation, sample analysis, residual solvents analysis, organic/synthetic chemistry, compendial testing, wet chemistry, trace metals analysis, mass spectroscopy, microbiology, stability management services, formulation development, and clinical scale GMP manufacturing. https://qualitychemlabs.com

About Clearway Global, LLC

Clearway Global, LLC ("CGL") is a contract research organization made up of recognized leaders in pharmaceutical product development. Through a sophisticated network of global service providers, CGL assists development stage companies by providing cost-effective solutions to otherwise cost prohibitive programs. CGL currently has programs involving neurological disorders, sickle cell disease, broad spectrum anti-viral therapeutics and fatty acid imbalances. CGL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sancilio & Company.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing patient-friendly, practical psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness. Each of our New Chemical Entities, L-130 and L-131, are being developed to address unmet medical needs in neurological therapeutic applications.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Drug development involves long lead times, is very expensive and involves many variables of uncertainty. Anticipated timelines regarding drug development are based on reasonable assumptions informed by current knowledge and information available to the Company. Every patient treated on future studies can change those assumptions either positively (to indicate a faster timeline to new drug applications and other approvals) or negatively (to indicate a slower timeline to new drug applications and other approvals). This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated or possible drug development timelines. Such statements are informed by, among other things, regulatory guidelines for developing a drug with safety studies, proof of concept studies, and pivotal studies for new drug application submission and approval, and assumes the success of implementation and results of such studies on timelines indicated as possible by such guidelines, other industry examples, and the Company's development efforts to date. In addition to the risk factors set out above and those detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, other factors not currently viewed as material could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although Lobe has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Lobe SciencesCSE:LOBEPsychedelics Investing
LOBE:CNX
Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces USD$250,000 Convertible Note Financing and Warrant Issuance

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces USD$250,000 Convertible Note Financing and Warrant Issuance

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused psychedelic-derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced a financing in the amount of USD $250,000.

This investment will be in the form of a convertible note (the "Note") with a face value of USD $250,000 and simple interest at the annual rate of 11.0% per annum. The Note is expected to mature on January 31, 2024 ("Maturity Date"). In the event that this Note remains outstanding on the Maturity Date, then the outstanding Principal Amount of this Note, together with all accrued and unpaid Interest under this Note, shall be due and payable on the Maturity Date. No finder's fees are expected to be paid in connection with the offering. Proceeds of the offering will be used to repay existing debt and for general working capital purposes.

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Congratulates Australia for Becoming the First Nation to Approve the Medicinal Use of Psilocybin and MDMA

Lobe Sciences Congratulates Australia for Becoming the First Nation to Approve the Medicinal Use of Psilocybin and MDMA

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today congratulated the people of Australia for the decision by the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) to reschedule Psilocybin and MDMA so that trained physicians may prescribe the psychedelics for patients across the country.

Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "This is such an important step by a national government recognizing the value of these compounds in treating certain mental health conditions. As we prepare for a Ph 2 study in Australia in conjunction with iNGENu CRO in Chronic Cluster Headaches, it's heartening to know that there is already significant support for psychedelic compounds such as L-130, our proprietary psilocin product."

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Enters Collaborative Clinical Research Agreement with Integrative Headache Medicine of New York to Study the Effects of L-130 in the Treatment of Chronic Cluster Headache

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Enters Collaborative Clinical Research Agreement with Integrative Headache Medicine of New York to Study the Effects of L-130 in the Treatment of Chronic Cluster Headache

Dr. Lauren R. Natbony to be Principal Investigator

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused psychedelic-derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease, today announced that it has signed an Investigator Initiated Research Agreement with Lauren R. Natbony, MD, FAHS, Founder and Medical Director of Integrative Headache Medicine of New York, to study the tolerability and efficacy of our proprietary psilocin compound L-130, in patients suffering from Cluster Headaches ("CH").

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Board of Directors Elects to Receive Shares in Lieu of Cash for All Board Fees

Lobe Sciences Board of Directors Elects to Receive Shares in Lieu of Cash for All Board Fees

  • Endorsement underscores transition into a fully integrated biotechnology company

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced its Board of Directors voted to receive shares in Lobe in lieu of the traditional cash renumeration.

Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "This is a tremendous endorsement of our progress and industry leading clinical development plans for 2023 and beyond. Lobe Sciences is proud of our transition into a fully integrated Biotechnology company that has developed the end-to-end capabilities to discover and produce pharmaceutical products. We have the capabilities for cGMP manufacturing, product development combined with industry leading expertise in the regulatory and clinical development of our proprietary psilocin drugs, L-130 and L-131."

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Provides Update For 2023 Milestones

Lobe Sciences Provides Update For 2023 Milestones

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient focused psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced an updated overview for 2023.

Mr. Philip Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "2022 was a productive year for Lobe Sciences. We increased our intellectual property portfolio with several new chemical entities (NCEs) derived from well-known psychedelic compounds, adding two of these, L-130 and L-131, to our development program. We solidified relationships with outstanding research and development teams, who affirmed their support for Lobe by taking an equity stake in the Company. Research collaborations with contract research organizations (CRO) were penned and we began work on a human Phase I Safety and Pharmacokinetics program to ascertain the bioavailability and metabolism of L-130. This trial will be the first of three similar trials that will determine the highest concentration of this NCE without an hullucinagenic effect. International Regulatory filings were completed and accepted in 2022. We expect to begin enrollment in early 2023."

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference, to be held in Boston, Massachusetts on March 6-8th 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos and members of senior management will host one of one meetings at this year's conference.

More information about the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference may be accessed here .

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-43rd-annual-cowen-health-care-conference-301747634.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs Announces Private Placement

Albert Labs International Corp. (Albert Labs [CSE: ABRT] [FSE: VB50], the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical drug discovery company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds to treat various mental health conditions, has announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering"), at a price of CAD $0.048 per Unit (the "Units").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Albert Labs (the "Common Share") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of Albert Labs at an exercise price of CAD $0.07 for 24 months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement. The Company may decrease the size of the Private Placement.

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment of its Phase II/III Trial of SLS-005 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis on the HEALEY ALS Platform

- The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is evaluating SLS-005 in 160 patients over 24 weeks and Seelos anticipates delivering topline data in the second half of 2023.

- Seelos will also enroll patients in an Expanded Access Program that will be fully funded by a grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) under the Accelerating Access for Critical Therapies for ALS Act (ACT for ALS).

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics to Present a Poster on SLS-004 at the 11th Annual Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Drug Development Summit

- Seelos recently released in vivo gene therapy data of SLS-004 utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 in Parkinson's disease demonstrating downregulation of alpha synuclein and recovery of tyrosine hydroxylase-positive (TH+) dopaminergic neurons.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster on SLS-004 at the 11 th Annual Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Drug Development Summit in San Francisco, CA February 21-23, 2023 .

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Doses First Patients in an Ethnobridging Study with SLS-002

-Seelos is conducting a Phase I ethnobridging study in healthy Japanese and non-Asian subjects to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetic profiles of SLS-002.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has dosed the first patients in an ethnobridging study in healthy adult Japanese and non-Asian subjects to compare the safety and pharmacokinetic profiles of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine). Seelos consulted and received endorsement from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan and from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct this Phase I ethnobridging study.

Keep reading...Show less
Trippy Trading: Top Psychedelic Stocks For 2023

Trippy Trading: Top Psychedelic Stocks For 2023

(NewsDirect)

When psychedelics were first studied more than 50 years ago, researchers discovered that they were useful in assisting people in exploring a greater sense of self. After a half-century hiatus, scientists are once again investigating psychedelics and other mind-altering substances such as MDMA, psilocybin, and ketamine as treatments for depression, PTSD, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

Keep reading...Show less

