Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
February 11, 2026
TomaGold (TSXV:LOT;OTC:TOGOF) is a Canadian exploration company targeting precious and base metals, with a strong focus on gold and copper projects in Québec and Ontario. Its flagship assets are in Québec’s Chibougamau Mining Camp, where it owns the Obalski and Chicot projects and holds options to earn up to 100 percent interests in several additional properties, including Berrigan Mine, David, Radar and Dufault. The company also holds a 24.5 percent joint venture stake in the Baird gold project near Ontario’s Red Lake camp, along with early-stage lithium and rare earth element (REE) exposure in Québec’s James Bay region.
In January 2026, TomaGold reported deep drilling results from the Berrigan Mine, highlighted by a broad interval of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization in hole TOM-25-015. The company also noted that the “Berrigan Deep” zone remains open at depth, underscoring further exploration potential.
In February 2026, TomaGold released results from a borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) survey, stating that modeled conductive plates correlate with mineralization intersected in multiple holes. The survey also identified a priority plate, BER-14C, as a target for follow-up drilling and additional geophysical work.
This TomaGold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with TomaGold (TSXV:LOT) to receive an Investor Presentation
LOT:CC
Sign up to get your FREE
TomaGold Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
5h
TomaGold
Advancing a district-scale gold and base metal portfolio in Québec’s Chibougamau Mining Camp
Advancing a district-scale gold and base metal portfolio in Québec’s Chibougamau Mining Camp Keep Reading...
8h
Jaime Carrasco: Gold at US$7,000 is "Conservative," Plus Silver Outlook
Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, explains what's driving gold and silver prices. "The real question here is not how high silver is going — forget about that," he said. "The right question is how high does gold have to go to... Keep Reading...
9h
Precious Metals Price Update: Another Week of Volatility for Gold, Silver, PGMs
It's been another week of strong volatility in precious metals prices.Gold, silver and platinum have posted new all-time highs in 2026, but so far February has been more choppy seas than smooth sailing. A complex web of push-and-pull factors are at play in the precious metals market. Let’s take... Keep Reading...
9h
55 North Mining: The Economic Upside of US$5,000 Gold and High-grade Project Next to Alamos Gold
With gold prices maintaining their historic trajectory toward US$5,000 per ounce, gold exploration companies with high-grade assets offer immediate economic leverage. 55 North Mining (CSE:FFF,FWB:6YF) is emerging as a primary beneficiary of this. We sat down with CEO Bruce Reid as he discussed... Keep Reading...
10 February
Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon
Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has entered into an option agreement dated February 9, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with Go Metals Corp. ("Go Metals") to acquire the Monster IOCG project (the "Monster Project"), located approximately 90... Keep Reading...
09 February
Investor Presentation
09 February
Dr. Adam Trexler: Physical Gold Market Broken, Crisis Unfolding Now
Dr. Adam Trexler, founder and president of Valaurum, shares his thoughts on gold, identifying a key issue he sees developing in the physical market. "There's a crisis in the physical gold market," he said, explaining that sector participants need to figure out how to serve investors who want to... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
TomaGold Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00