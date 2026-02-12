tomagold corporation

TomaGold: Advancing a District-scale Gold and Base Metal Portfolio in Québec’s Chibougamau Mining Camp

TomaGold (TSXV:LOT;OTC:TOGOF) is a Canadian exploration company targeting precious and base metals, with a strong focus on gold and copper projects in Québec and Ontario. Its flagship assets are in Québec’s Chibougamau Mining Camp, where it owns the Obalski and Chicot projects and holds options to earn up to 100 percent interests in several additional properties, including Berrigan Mine, David, Radar and Dufault. The company also holds a 24.5 percent joint venture stake in the Baird gold project near Ontario’s Red Lake camp, along with early-stage lithium and rare earth element (REE) exposure in Québec’s James Bay region.

In January 2026, TomaGold reported deep drilling results from the Berrigan Mine, highlighted by a broad interval of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization in hole TOM-25-015. The company also noted that the “Berrigan Deep” zone remains open at depth, underscoring further exploration potential.

Map of mining projects in Quebec, Tomagold's Obalski project

In February 2026, TomaGold released results from a borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) survey, stating that modeled conductive plates correlate with mineralization intersected in multiple holes. The survey also identified a priority plate, BER-14C, as a target for follow-up drilling and additional geophysical work.

