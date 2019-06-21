Cannabis Big News Roundup: Chemesis Receives Hemp Licensing in Central US; MediPharm and Ace Valley Enter Vape Oil White Label Deal; Khiron Completes Acquisition of NettaGrowth
Danielle Adams - June 21st, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- CROP Secures Provisional Licence for a California Retail, Smoking Lounge, and State-Wide Delivery Service in Cathedral City.
- High Hampton Name Change to Take Effect June 24
- Matica Completes Second Harvest
- Chemesis International Inc. Receives Hemp Licensing in Central United States
- Acreage Holdings Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Arrangement involving Canopy Growth and Omnibus Incentive Plan Amendment
- Asterion Signs Equity Participation Agreement with Wellcamp Business Park Pty Ltd
- Orchid Essentials Cannabis Brand Expands its Footprint with its Newly Licensed Facility in Oregon
- MediPharm Labs and Ace Valley Enter Vape Oil White Label Deal
- Valens Substantially Increases Annual Extraction Capacity To 425,000KG With Plans To Increase Capacity To Over 1,000,000KG
- YIELD GROWTH Announces OLCC Approval of 6 Wright & Well Cannabis Products for Distribution in Oregon
- Khiron Completes Acquisition of NettaGrowth International Advancing Multi-Country Operator Strategy
- Blox Labs Enters into Letter of Intent with AgraFlora Organics International Inc.
- Geyser Brands Inc. Awarded Processing License, Implements Manufacturing at Licensed Production (LP) Facility
- Next Green Wave Launches Bold New Line of THC Products with Grammy Nominated King Louie
- WKND! Branded Product Line in Full Production for July Launch in Washington State
- RYAH Medtech Inc. Enters Canadian Market, Signs Distribution Agreement With Northern Green Canada Inc.
- Biome Grow Announces Approval From the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) for Cannabis Sales in the Province; Sales to Begin Immediately
- Wildflower Expands Nationwide Retail Presence with Dillard’s Department Stores
- 1933 Industries Delivers on Strong CBD Brand Distribution Strategy by Surpassing 800 Retail Outlets in the US
