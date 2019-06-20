Matica Completes Second Harvest

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ, Frankfurt:39N, OTCQB:MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the second cannabis harvest at the Dorval facility of RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax”).









Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ, Frankfurt:39N, OTCQB:MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the second cannabis harvest at the Dorval facility of RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax”). This represents the second of two harvests normally required to qualify for retail and medical sales licensing. Once dried, a sample from this second harvest will be sent out for independent laboratory testing.

The seven grow rooms at the RoyalMax Dorval facility are now fully populated with plants. We estimate that a fully operational facility will produce approximately one million grams of cannabis per year. At full capacity, the facility will work on a rotating schedule with harvests every two to three weeks. RoyalMax is currently growing Sensi Star, a noted high THC strain in all seven rooms. RoyalMax is maintaining a selection of mother plants to generate its own clones.

RoyalMax is in receipt of the report from its first, two day, on-site inspection by Health Canada in May of this year. The results of the inspection were positive with RoyalMax being found to be compliant with Health Canada regulations. “The staff of the Dorval facility have done an excellent job to ensure that RoyalMax grows an exceptional product within the guidelines and regulations,” notes Boris Ziger, CEO of Matica.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. has been granted a standard cultivation licence by Health Canada for the production facility in Dorval, Quebec. Matica intends to build 1,000,000 square feet of greenhouses, in 200,000 square foot increments, on a 181 acre property in the township of Hemmingford, south of Montreal. Matica has entered into an agreement with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and RoyalMax.

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MATICA ENTERPRISES INC.

Boris Ziger

Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman

The Company’s public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

For further information, please contact Boris Ziger, at:

Telephone: 416-304-9935

E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com

Website: www.maticaenterprises.com , www.maticammj.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains statements about the Company’s information that may be made available on the S&P Capital IQ Corporation Records Listing Program and the business of Matica that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.

Click here to connect with Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ; FWB:39N; OTCQB:MMJFF) for an Investor Presentation.