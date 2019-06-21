High Hampton Name Change to Take Effect June 24

High Hampton Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: HC) (OTC: HHPHF) (FSE: OHCN), a California cannabis company, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 11, 2019, the Company has now changed its name to “Mojave Jane Brands Inc.”









High Hampton Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: HC) (OTC: HHPHF) (FSE: OHCN), a California cannabis company, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 11, 2019, the Company has now changed its name to “Mojave Jane Brands Inc.”

The Company’s common shares will begin trading on the CSE on June 24, 2019 under the name “Mojave Jane Brands Inc.” and the symbol “JANE”. The new CUSIP will be 60841W106 and the new ISIN number will be CA60841W1068.

On behalf of the Board of Directors Mojave Jane Brands Inc.

About Mojave Jane Brands

Mojave Jane Brands Inc. is a Canadian-based cannabis sector brand and distribution company emerging as a true vertical integrator in California’s legal cannabis space serving recreational and wellness markets. The Company’s U.S. holdings are comprised of assets set up as a vertical stack including cultivation to scale, branding, packaging, manufacturing & processing, as well as, a distribution arm and the edibles brand CALIGOLD. Operating out of licensed strategic locations within the state, Mojave Jane is leveraging its consumer and brand-focused business model to generate sustainable profits delivering quality product by recognized brands.

Social Media

Facebook: facebook.com/mojavejane Twitter: twitter.com/mojavejane LinkedIn: linkedin.com/mojavejane

CALIGOLD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caligoldofficial

Stock Exchanges

Mojave Jane trades in Canada, ticker symbol HC on the CSE, and in Europe, ticker symbol 0HCN on the FSE.

Neither the CSE, nor the FSE has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, nor the FSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Marijuana Industry Involvement

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate.

Marijuana is legal in certain states however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Mojave Jane’s ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward- looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the intention of the parties to complete the Acquisition and certain ancillary transactions contemplated thereby. These transactions are subject to a number of material risks, and there is no assurance that they will be completed on the terms or within the timeframes currently contemplated, or at all. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Click here to connect with High Hampton Holdings Corp (CSE:HC,OTC:HHPHF FSE:OHCN) for an Investor Presentation.