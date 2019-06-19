Orchid Essentials Cannabis Brand Expands its Footprint with its Newly Licensed Facility in Oregon

Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE: ORCD) (OTC PINK: ORVRF) (“Orchid” or the “Company”) announces the expansion of its business with the opening of its newly licensed Research & Development facility in Clackamas, Oregon.









Premium cannabis brand company Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE: ORCD, OTC PINK: ORVRF) (“Orchid” or the “Company”) announces the expansion of its business with the opening of its newly licensed Research & Development facility in Clackamas, Oregon. Orchid first launched its brand, Orchid Essentials, in Oregon in the fall of 2017 and quickly became one of the top selling brands in the state. The facility will help Orchid expand its production capacity.

“We already have over 275 dispensaries that are selling our products, and the retail owners are constantly asking for more products from Orchid,” said Johanna Williamson, Brand Operations Manager for Oregon. “The additional facility will help us meet the increasing demand for our high-quality products in a state that is known for having an over-supply of cannabis.”

In addition to increasing capacity, the newly licensed facility will give Orchid more control over its supply chain and will serve as an innovation hub for new product development to test in the Oregon market.

“Orchid Essentials took a different approach when it launched in the Oregon market than any other cannabis business in the state with its focus being on brand awareness, marketing, and sales,” said Williamson. “We are excited that our Oregon facility will not only be an innovation hub for Orchid, but will also be where we streamline our processes and procedures and train brand licensees in additional states.”

Orchid’s commitment to innovation and creativity is what allows the Company to attract top talent in the cannabis industry. For 2019, the Company is focused on promoting its culture of supporting one of Orchid Essentials’ goals for 2019, to create a conscious and progressive Company culture that supports growth – both for the Company and for its licensees. For instance, Orchid is planning to train licensees on best practices for the industry, including proper METRC handling, filling & packing, and product quality testing & analysis.

“What attracted me to join the Orchid team was not only the quality of its products, but also the Company’s mission to become the first global cannabis brand and launch innovative products,” said Williamson. “Our thoughtful approach to business and people is what will drive our success”

ABOUT ORCHID ESSENTIALS

Orchid Essentials is an Irvine, Calif.-based brand that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium vape products. Orchid’s products lines are currently sold in 250+ dispensaries across California and Oregon and are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. The company’s proven processes and passion for what it does carry through into its products. The end result is an unparalleled experience for new and practiced cannabis users alike. Orchid plans to expand its brand into new national markets, as well as global markets such as Latin America and Europe. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will execute strategic acquisitions to solidify an integrated cannabis manufacturing and distribution infrastructure with the goal of becoming a dominant premium cannabis brand in the United States. Orchid’s management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling revenues, building value generating partnerships and creating enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS – ORCHID VENTURES, INC.

Corey Mangold

CEO and Director

investors@orchidessentials.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Orchid Ventures, Inc. and Orchid Essentials (collectively, the “Company”) or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings with sedar.com, Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company’s ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management’s ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings with sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

