Cannabis Big News Roundup: Biome Grow Secures Purchase Order With NSLC and Sends First Shipment; Green Growth Brands Partners With DSW; Emblem OIls Now Available Through Shoppers Drug Mart
Danielle Adams - January 11th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- High Hampton Subsidiary 420 Realty Receives Six Licenses From the State of California
- Biome Grow Subsidiary, Highland Grow Secures Purchase Order With NSLC and Sends First Shipment of Finished Product
- YIELD GROWTH Manufactures 3 New High Profit Margin Products
- Green Growth Brands Partners With DSW To Sell Seventh Sense CBD Products
- Weekend Unlimited Announces Acquisition of Canna Candys and Medibles
- Alliance and Pharmagreen Cannabis Biotech Complex Advance Health Canada Application
- Koios Products Now Available at Tony’s Market
- Flowr Signs Medical Cannabis Supply Agreement With Shoppers Drug Mart
- GTEC Holdings Ltd. Signs Option Agreement with BATC Investments Inc.; Issues Shares to Consultant for Acquisition of Genetics
- Emblem Oils Now Available Through Shoppers Drug Mart
- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. Commences Trading, Provides an Operational Update and Welcomes David Hyde as President
- Next Green Wave Acquires Extensive Catalogue of Cannabis Genetics
- High Tide Submits Expression of Interest Application for AGCO Lottery to Award 25 Cannabis Retail Store Licenses
- FSD Pharma Completes Harvest and Passes Analytical Testing of Second Lot
- Grown Rogue Wins Highest Honors at Cultivation Competition and Achieves Record Breaking THC Potency
- MediPharm Labs Signs Large Multi-Year Cannabis Extraction Agreement With TerrAscend Marking Strong Start to 2019
- Maricann Group Inc. Completes Corporate Name Change to Wayland Group Corp.
- Invictus and CannAmerica Combine to Enter Hemp and CBD Market in the US
- Harvest One Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
- Flurotech Announces OTCQB Listing
- Nutritional High Enters into License Agreement to Produce Marley Natural™ Products in Oregon & Washington
- CROP Develops Genetics and Micropropagation Laboratory in Nevada to Grow 10,000,000 Hemp CBD Starts for the 2019 Season
- Chemesis International Inc. Closes Acquisition of La Finca Interacviva-Arachna Med
