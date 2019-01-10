Biome Grow Subsidiary, Highland Grow Secures Purchase Order With NSLC and Sends First Shipment of Finished Product

Biome Grow Inc. (CSE:BIO) is pleased to announce its Nova Scotia-based subsidiary, Highland Grow Inc. (“Highland Grow”), has secured its first purchase order with the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (“NSLC”).









This is the first shipment of what the Company expects to be regular deliveries to the NSLC. The first shipment consists of three genetic varieties well suited to the tastes of the local market. Highland Grow anticipates expanding its genetic and product offerings with subsequent shipments starting later this month. Through this first allotment of products, the Company will be looking to validate its localized approach to its domestic market, which in this case will also be supported by special positioning of its products in NSLC retail locations.

Today’s announcement is the culmination of our professional expertise and experience in the cannabis market and the Company’s localized approach to building provincial brands which serve the unique requirements of its local cannabis consumers.

“As a team of proud Nova Scotians, we are excited to see the first shipment being delivered from our locally established facility to the Nova Scotia consumer,” said Frank MacMaster, President of Highland Grow. “Biome and Highland Grow are preparing to meet the unprecedented increase in demand and do our part to eliminate the current supply shortage in our home Province, and throughout Canada’s legalized cannabis market.”

About Highland Grow Inc.

Highland Grow is the first of Biome Grow’s facilities licensed for production and sales. Highland Grow’s production facility is located in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, it has a total footprint of 6,500 square feet and resides on 19 acres of farmland. Additionally, Biome Grow continues to grow in Atlantic Canada with more facilities under development, bringing the total footprint to 174,500 square feet in this region.

About Biome

Biome wholly owns five subsidiaries, including: The Back Home Medical Cannabis Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the late stages of applying for a license under the Cannabis Act; Great Lakes Cannabis, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and in the late stages of applying for a license under the ACMPR; Highland Grow Inc., a licensed producer in Nova Scotia under Canada’s Cannabis Act; Red Sands Craft Cannabis Co., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Prince Edward Island, and; Weed Virtual Retail Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario in the business of operating a new virtual reality technology platform focused exclusively on the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Biome is a Canadian-based company with national and international business interests.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “ expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning: the expected timing associated with the first shipment of product, the timing associated with subsequent shipments of product, future genetic and product offerings and the overall demand in the Province and Canada. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Biome, including, among other things, assumptions and expectations with respect to: the Cannabis Act and its regulations continuing to exist and operate as expected; the continued existence and validity of the license granted to Highland Grow; changes in cannabis research or the general public’s perception of cannabis; and the ability to operate the business as expected.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Biome, or any of its subsidiaries undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

