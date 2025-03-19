Crypto Market Recap: US Crypto Legislation "Imminent," Coinbase Gets Bullish Rating
Lawmakers are reportedly closer to getting clear crypto legislation onto US President Donald Trump's desk.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (March 19) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin and Ethereum price update
Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at US$85,406.50, a 3.9 percent increase over the past 24 hours. The day's trading range has seen a low of US$83,774.65 and a high of US$85,888.99.
Bitcoin performance, March 19, 2025.
Chart via TradingView.
Ethereum (ETH) is priced at US$2,032.78, marking a 6.7 percent increase over the same period. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday low of US$2,007.43 and a high of US$2,055.77.
Altcoin price update
- Solana (SOL) is currently valued at US$132.97, up 7.1 percent over the past 24 hours. SOL experienced a low of US$128.10 and a high of US$133.60 on Wednesday.
- XRP is trading at US$2.49, reflecting a 10.2 percent increase over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency recorded an intraday low of US$2.48 and a high of US$2.57.
- Sui (SUI) is priced at US$2.43, showing a 6.9 percent increase over the past 24 hours. It achieved a daily low of US$2.36 and a low of US$2.47.
- Cardano (ADA) is trading at US$0.7324, reflecting a 5.3 percent increase over the past 24 hours. Its lowest price on Wednesday was US$0.7225, with a high of US$0.7436.
Crypto news to know
US lawmakers aim for August deadline on crypto regulations
Speaking at Blockworks' Digital Asset Summit in New York on Wednesday, Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith said US lawmakers are on track to establish rules for stablecoins and cryptocurrency market structure by August.
“I think we’re close to being able to get those done for August ... they’re doing a lot of work on that behind the scenes right now,” Smith said at the event, which was attended by Cointelegraph.
Speaking at the summit on Tuesday (March 18), Bo Hines, executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, said legislation is “imminent” following the Senate Banking Committee’s approval of the GENIUS Act last week. “I think that stables could be on the president’s desk here in the next two months,” Hines said.
Institutional crypto investment on the rise
A recent report from Coinbase and EY-Parthenon reveals that institutional investors are increasing their engagement with cryptocurrencies in 2025. The survey, conducted in January with responses from 352 institutional investor firms, shows that 83 percent plan to increase their crypto allocations this year.
Furthermore, 59 percent intend to allocate over 5 percent of their assets under management to crypto, and 73 percent already hold assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with SOL and XRP being the most popular. Additionally, 68 percent of respondents indicated a likelihood to purchase single-asset exchange-traded products for SOL and XRP.
Coinbase highlights the survey's results in a press release, stating that "all signs indicate positive momentum" for institutional crypto engagement in 2025, with increasing allocations, expanding use cases and adoption of new products.
Bernstein issues bullish rating for Coinbase
Bernstein's Gautam Chhugani gave a bullish "outperform" rating and a US$310 price target for cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), betting on the Trump’s administration's plans for a US digital asset framework to boost the crypto industry. Chhugani also foresees growth in the US market offsetting competition, and highlighted the strong momentum in Coinbase's subscription and services business.
