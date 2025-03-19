Blockchain Investing

Crypto Market Recap: US Crypto Legislation "Imminent," Coinbase Gets Bullish Rating

Lawmakers are reportedly closer to getting clear crypto legislation onto US President Donald Trump's desk.

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (March 19) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price update

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at US$85,406.50, a 3.9 percent increase over the past 24 hours. The day's trading range has seen a low of US$83,774.65 and a high of US$85,888.99.

Ethereum (ETH) is priced at US$2,032.78, marking a 6.7 percent increase over the same period. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday low of US$2,007.43 and a high of US$2,055.77.

Altcoin price update

  • Solana (SOL) is currently valued at US$132.97, up 7.1 percent over the past 24 hours. SOL experienced a low of US$128.10 and a high of US$133.60 on Wednesday.
  • XRP is trading at US$2.49, reflecting a 10.2 percent increase over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency recorded an intraday low of US$2.48 and a high of US$2.57.
  • Sui (SUI) is priced at US$2.43, showing a 6.9 percent increase over the past 24 hours. It achieved a daily low of US$2.36 and a low of US$2.47.
  • Cardano (ADA) is trading at US$0.7324, reflecting a 5.3 percent increase over the past 24 hours. Its lowest price on Wednesday was US$0.7225, with a high of US$0.7436.

Crypto news to know

US lawmakers aim for August deadline on crypto regulations

Speaking at Blockworks' Digital Asset Summit in New York on Wednesday, Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith said US lawmakers are on track to establish rules for stablecoins and cryptocurrency market structure by August.

“I think we’re close to being able to get those done for August ... they’re doing a lot of work on that behind the scenes right now,” Smith said at the event, which was attended by Cointelegraph.

Speaking at the summit on Tuesday (March 18), Bo Hines, executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, said legislation is “imminent” following the Senate Banking Committee’s approval of the GENIUS Act last week. “I think that stables could be on the president’s desk here in the next two months,” Hines said.

Institutional crypto investment on the rise

A recent report from Coinbase and EY-Parthenon reveals that institutional investors are increasing their engagement with cryptocurrencies in 2025. The survey, conducted in January with responses from 352 institutional investor firms, shows that 83 percent plan to increase their crypto allocations this year.

Furthermore, 59 percent intend to allocate over 5 percent of their assets under management to crypto, and 73 percent already hold assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with SOL and XRP being the most popular. Additionally, 68 percent of respondents indicated a likelihood to purchase single-asset exchange-traded products for SOL and XRP.

Coinbase highlights the survey's results in a press release, stating that "all signs indicate positive momentum" for institutional crypto engagement in 2025, with increasing allocations, expanding use cases and adoption of new products.

Bernstein issues bullish rating for Coinbase

Bernstein's Gautam Chhugani gave a bullish "outperform" rating and a US$310 price target for cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), betting on the Trump’s administration's plans for a US digital asset framework to boost the crypto industry. Chhugani also foresees growth in the US market offsetting competition, and highlighted the strong momentum in Coinbase's subscription and services business.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

