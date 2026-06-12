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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Jun. 12, 2026 01:05PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Several crypto exchanges rolled out tokenized SpaceX shares in parallel with the Elon Musk-led company’s IPO.
Sundry Photography / Adobe Stock
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (June 12) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$63,575.17 , trading flat over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, June 12, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$1,665.33, trading 0.8 percent lower over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.13, trading 0.8 percent lower in 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$66.74, trading 0.2 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Tokenized SpaceX shares roll out
Several cryptocurrency exchanges rolled out tokenized SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPXC) shares in parallel with the Elon Musk-led company’s initial public offering (IPO) on Friday.
The products include Ondo Finance's SPCXon, Kraken's SPCXx on xStocks and Backpack-issued SPCX on Solana. All of them offer 1:1 tokens backed by actual shares.
In addition, Hyperliquid launched a pre-IPO perpetual contract providing synthetic exposure only, meaning users gain price exposure, but cannot redeem for underlying shares.
Mastercard introduces Agent Pay
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has introduced Agent Pay for Machines (AP4M), a payments infrastructure system aimed at letting artificial intelligence (AI) agents and machines conduct transactions.
AP4M lets AI agents and machines send, receive and pay for services autonomously, supporting payments via cards, bank accounts and stablecoins. It also enables businesses to create services that AI agents can buy and use directly.
Mastercard believes the future of commerce will include AI agents making purchasing decisions on behalf of users or systems, and AP4M is built to handle the unique demands of this model.
According to the company, more than 30 industry participants are backing the initiative, including fintech, legacy finance and crypto firms such as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN).
Initial agent permissions and identities will be recorded on Polygon.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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