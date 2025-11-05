Crypto Market Update: Ripple Raises US$500 Million, Canada Makes Stablecoin Plans
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices recovered, while altcoins like Solana and XRP saw gains. Meanwhile, Canada is making stablecoin plans, Ripple has secured US$500 million and Northern Data has exited Bitcoin mining for AI.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (November 5) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin and Ether price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$103,902, a 3.3 percent increase in 24 hours and its highest valuation of the day. Bitcoin's lowest valuation on Wednesday was US$102,377.
Bitcoin price performance, November 5, 2025.
Chart via TradingView.
Both Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) are showing signs of recovery after a volatile start to the week. Current price action is driven by derivatives liquidations, options settlement dynamics and sustained retail and institutional fear.
Ether ended the trading day at US$3,448.04, an increase of 7.5 percent over the last 24 hours. Its lowest valuation of the day was US$3,326.02. Like Bitcoin, Ether is attempting a rebound near a significant technical and psychological level, but uncertainty remains elevated. The Fear and Greed Index remains in “extreme fear” at 20, reflecting persistent nervousness after long-term holders and whales triggered mass liquidations.
Lacie Zhang, research analyst at Bitget Wallet, told the Investing News Network that confidence may gradually rebuild if Bitcoin manages to hold above key resistance levels and sees continued volatility easing.
“Market data and technical signals suggest Bitcoin may trade within a US$94,000–US$118,000 range in the near term. The lower bound represents a healthy retracement zone consistent with subdued ETF inflows, while the upper range reflects a measured recovery below the October high near US$125K. Ethereum is likely to move between US$3,000 and US$4,400, supported by Layer-2 expansion and renewed DeFi participation," she said via email.
“Overall, the market appears to be stabilizing in a more disciplined, data-driven manner, signaling that confidence is returning through structural resilience and steady capital reallocation.”
Meanwhile, Galaxy’s head of research, Alex Thorn, said that the investment company has lowered its 2025 Bitcoin price forecast from US$185,000 to US$120,000.
Altcoin price update
- Solana (SOL) was priced at US$162.69, up by 6.6 percent over the last 24 hours and at its highest valuation of the day. Its lowest was US$157.65.
- XRP was trading for US$2.37, up by 9.7 percent over the last 24 hours to its highest valuation of the day. Its lowest was US$2.25.
Crypto derivatives and market indicators
Over the past four hours, Bitcoin has seen liquidations totaling US$16.11 million, mostly in short positions, suggesting a short-covering rally and improving near-term sentiment. Futures open interest is fractionally down 0.15 percent to US$70.17 billion, indicating a minor position reduction after aggressive selling earlier in the week.
The funding rate is neutral at 0.001, signaling balanced sentiment between longs and shorts, while implied volatility remains elevated at 45.9 percent, pointing to continued market uncertainty.
Max pain for options expiry sits at US$104,000, a level that the Bitcoin price is approaching.
Meanwhile, US$27.84 million in Ether options positions, also primarily shorts, have been liquidated in the past four hours, contributing to the uptrend as risk reversals shift. Ether has seen a 1.51 percent increase in open interest to US$40.3 billion, and its funding rate is slightly negative at -0.001, strengthening the bullish undertone.
Bitcoin dominance stands at 57.21 percent.
Today's crypto news to know
Ripple secures US$500 million boost at US$40 billion valuation
Ripple has raised US$500 million in a new funding round led by Fortress Investment Group and Citadel Securities, valuing the company at US$40 billion. The investment follows Ripple’s US$1 billion tender offer earlier this year at the same valuation, marking a continuation of investor confidence in the firm’s long-term outlook.
Ripple said the funds will strengthen its partnerships with financial institutions and expand its services across custody, stablecoin issuance and crypto treasury management. The company’s RLUSD stablecoin has gained traction for corporate payments amid clearer US regulations under the GENIUS Act. The funding also positions Ripple to deepen its role in global payments as more firms integrate stablecoins into settlement networks.
Canada announces plans to introduce stablecoin legislation
The Canadian government announced as part of its 2025 budget that it plans to introduce legislation regulating fiat-backed stablecoins. The legislation aims to provide a secure, stable framework encouraging the development of Canadian-dollar pegged stablecoins, modernizing payment systems and fostering digital innovation.
The new rules will require stablecoin issuers to maintain sufficient asset reserves to back their digital currencies, safeguard consumer interests and comply with national security standards to protect personal data.
The Bank of Canada will receive C$10 million over two years starting in the 2026 to 2027 period to oversee the new framework, with ongoing costs expected to be covered by stablecoin issuers.
Northern Data exits Bitcoin mining in US$200 million AI transition
Northern Data Group, Europe’s largest Bitcoin-mining company, is divesting its mining arm, Peak Mining, in a deal worth up to US$200 million as it pivots entirely toward artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The transaction includes US$50 million in upfront cash and up to US$150 million in performance-based payments tied to future profits.
The move follows the Bitcoin halving this past April, which cut mining revenues in half and accelerated the firm’s strategic shift. The company plans to repurpose its mining facilities in Texas for high-performance AI workloads, which can yield up to 10 times more revenue per megawatt than Bitcoin mining.
The company already owns over 220,000 GPUs through prior acquisitions.
Balancer protocol suffers major exploit
The Balancer DeFi protocol suffered a major exploit on Tuesday (November 3), losing about US$128 million in assets from its V2 Composable Stable Pools due to a precision rounding error and access control flaws in its smart contracts.
According to a report released after the attack, the infiltrator manipulated swap calculations and batch swaps to drain liquidity across multiple blockchains, including Ether, Polygon, Arbitrum and others.
Balancer promptly paused affected pools, confirmed no impact on V3 or other versions, and is collaborating with forensic and security experts to trace and recover funds. So far, US$19.3 million worth of StakeWise osETH has been recovered. Balancer has offered a white hat bounty for full asset return within 48 hours and continues investigating.
In an email to the Investing News Network, Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade said incidents that expose growing security challenges in DeFi are damaging to trust, but also drive innovation toward stronger security frameworks that combine centralized protections with decentralized access.
