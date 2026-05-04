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May. 04, 2026 01:05PM PST
Elsewhere in the crypto space, Michael Saylor's Strategy said it will temporarily pause Bitcoin purchases ahead of the company's Q1 earnings report.
ImageFlow / Adobe Stock
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (May 4) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$79,986.09.34, up by 1.6 percent over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, May 4, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
Bitcoin's rally followed US President Donald Trump's newly announced Project Freedom military initiative.
The operation is designed to escort neutral foreign vessels out of the highly contested Strait of Hormuz, deploying 15,000 US service members alongside a massive naval and air fleet.
While prices for Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil saw modest declines following the news, the world's largest cryptocurrency caught a sudden tailwind, rallying nearly 2 percent during early Asian trading.
Trump framed the heavy military deployment as a strictly humanitarian gesture to free stranded merchant ships, claiming that diplomatic talks with Tehran have been surprisingly positive.
Simon-Peter Massabni, head of business development at XS.com, told the Investing News Network that Bitcoin breaking through its current resistance zone could pave the way for a sustainable uptrend.
“A clear weekly close above this zone would be a notable technical signal, suggesting that the previous correction may have structurally ended. Conversely, if BTC continues to fail at the US$80,000 level, profit-taking pressure could return and keep price consolidating below resistance," he said. Macro risks this week could limit the upside.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$2,355.54, up by 0.9 percent over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.40, up by 0.2 percent over 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$84.41, trading 0.1 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Bipartisan Senate compromise puts CLARITY Act back on track
The digital asset industry is inching closer to a significant legislative victory in the US as Senate negotiators successfully revive the stalled CLARITY Act. Lawmakers have reportedly struck a compromise regarding stablecoin rewards, a highly contentious issue that had previously gridlocked the bill.
Traditional banks had fiercely lobbied against allowing crypto platforms to offer yield-like rewards on dollar-pegged tokens because of fears of a massive exodus of customer deposits.
Under the new bipartisan agreement spearheaded by Senators Thom Tillis and Angela Alsobrooks, passive deposit-style interest will face strict limitations. However, crypto firms will still be legally permitted to offer financial incentives directly tied to actual on-chain activities like staking or platform payments.
Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott announced that the legislation is now in the "red zone," with hopes of securing unanimous Republican support for a formal markup later this month.
Strategy halts weekly Bitcoin purchases ahead of Q1 earnings
Michael Saylor’s Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has temporarily paused its relentless Bitcoin-buying spree just days before the company reports its first quarter earnings for 2026.
The software giant, which essentially operates as a massive Bitcoin proxy, has cultivated a strict weekly purchasing rhythm that investors track as a gauge for corporate crypto demand.
Saylor confirmed the brief hiatus on social media, explicitly assuring the market that the "buy every week" strategy will resume its normal schedule next week. Strategy currently holds a staggering 818,000 BTC, amassed at an average price of US$75,537, pushing its total digital asset investment well past the US$61 billion mark.
To fund this aggressive accumulation, the company continues to leverage high-yield preferred stock options, like its STRC shares, to avoid diluting its common shareholder base.
Pyongyang slams "absurd" cybercrime accusations
Over the weekend, the North Korean government fiercely denied allegations that state-sponsored hackers are responsible for a massive wave of cryptocurrency thefts.
In a fiery statement released through state-run media, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed mounting accusations from the US government and blockchain researchers as "absurd slander." The official characterized the claims as a coordinated smear campaign designed to spread a false narrative about non-existent cyber threats.
Pyongyang even turned the tables, accusing Washington of playing the victim while actively using its superior IT infrastructure to conduct indiscriminate cyber warfare against rival nations. However, independent blockchain forensics paint a drastically different reality regarding the source of recent decentralized finance exploits.
A new report from TRM Labs attributes roughly 76 percent of all crypto hack losses recorded so far in 2026 directly to North Korea-linked threat actors. These state-backed syndicates are reportedly responsible for devastating attacks on platforms like Drift and KelpDAO, siphoning a combined US$577 million in just the first few months of the year.
SOL Strategies to acquire HoudiniSwap
SOL Strategies (CSE:HODL,NASDAQ:STKE) has agreed to buy HoudiniSwap for US$18 million in cash and shares, adding a privacy-focused cross-chain swap aggregator to its Solana infrastructure platform.
According to a press release, the deal is meant to diversify revenue, expand beyond staking and validator operations and strengthen the company’s push into transaction routing and institutional on-chain finance.
The company also highlighted that more than half of Houdini’s transaction volume — which exceeded US$2.5 billion in 2025 — touched Solana, supporting a strategic fit.
DTCC unveils plans to launch tokenized real-world assets
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) released a timeline for its tokenization service, which details plans to facilitate initial trades of tokenized real-world assets in July, followed by a broader launch in October.
“DTC’s tokenization service is designed to provide systemic scale where deep liquidity already lives,” said Brian Steele, DTCC's managing director and president of the company’s clearing and securities services. “We continue to collaborate closely with the DTCC Industry Working Group members to ensure that the service is developed in lockstep with the industry’s current and future needs as we collectively build the digital ecosystem of the future.”
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.