Wedgemount Resources Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company's project includes Eagle Copper & Gold Project located in the Omineca Mining Division in north-eastern British Columbia.
Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd.
Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd is a Canadian based mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the business of exploring resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores gold deposits. Its properties include Brenbar Gold Property, Casummit Lake Property, McGarry Royalty, Birney Lake Property, and Other.
Aguila Copper Corp.
Aguila Copper Corp formerly Aguila American Gold Ltd is engaged in the discovery of gold, silver, and copper. The company has acquired 100% ownership through staking, the Cora copper project, located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company targets under-explored districts where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines. Its projects include the WUSA Gold Project, Scorpion-Cinnabar Prospect, Walker Creek Prospect, and Huckleberry Prospect. The company's mineral property interest is in the United States and its corporate assets are located in Canada.
Inflection Resources Ltd.
Inflection Resources Ltd is a technology-driven gold and gold-copper focused mineral exploration company with projects in Eastern Australia. The company has a portfolio of drill-ready projects in New South Wales and in Queensland. Its project includes AI Project, Northern New South Wales Project, Carron Project.
Basin Uranium Corp.
Basin Uranium Corp, formerly Black Shield Metals Corp is a junior mining company and has been engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. It has an interest in a carbonate hosted gold (CHG) project with CRR located in British Columbia.