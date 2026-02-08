The Conversation (0)
February 08, 2026
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave
29 September 2025
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
02 February
High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling ProgramDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 January
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 January
High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 December 2025
U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 December 2025
Trading Halt
06 February
Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC
Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) (OTCQB: EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2026 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event.To... Keep Reading...
06 February
Brixton Metals Defines New Exploration Targets at Thorn Through Geochemical Sampling
Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the results from its regional prospecting soil and rock sampling program and the remaining drill results from its 2025 field season at the wholly owned Thorn Project, located in northwest... Keep Reading...
05 February
LaFleur Minerals Announces Grant of Stock Options
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options ("Options") to management and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares at $0.50 per... Keep Reading...
05 February
THE SOVEREIGNTY DOCTRINE: 5 Assets Locking Down the 2026 Survival Cycle
USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief – The "Global Village" is dead. What killed it wasn't a virus or a war—it was trust collapse. In 2026, nations aren't just closing physical borders; they're slamming digital gates shut, locking down data pipelines, cutting dependency chains, and... Keep Reading...
05 February
Rio Silver Highlights Underexplored Silver-Gold Potential at Maria Norte Within a Proven Peruvian Mining District
Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is providing geological and operational context for its Maria Norte Project by discussing its location within the same regional mineralized corridor as the adjacent Tangana Mining Unit, operated by Silver X Mining Corp.,... Keep Reading...
05 February
Mayfair Submits Fenn-Gib Gold Project Notice of Project Status
Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (NYSE American: MINE; TSX-V: MFG) is pleased to announce it has formally submitted a Notice of Project Status ("NPS") for its 100%-owned Fenn-Gib Gold Project (the "Project"), located in the Timmins mining district of northeastern... Keep Reading...
