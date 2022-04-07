Visible Gold Mines Inc is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with prospects for hosting gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company has a single reporting segment. Its properties include Project 167; Green Giant; Veronik; Piko; Horsefly; Hazeur; Stadacona-east and Slidor-capricorne. The Project 167 property comprises mining claims. It is located in the north of Chibougamau city in the James Bay region in the heart of Plan Nord territory.