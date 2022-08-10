Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of deep processed lithium products, lithium new materials, lithium power and energy storage batteries, lithium resources and lithium battery recycling, and others. The company's operating segment includes Lithium metal and compound, Lithium battery, and Lithium ore resource and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Lithium metal and compound segment. Lithium metal and compound segment manufacture and sale of lithium products and rendering of processing services. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from Mainland China.