Blue Jay Gold Announces Approval for Listing on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States

Blue Jay Gold Announces Approval for Listing on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States

Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (FSE: JAY) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTCQB") for its common shares to be quoted on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States. Blue Jay's common shares are expected to commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol ("JAYGF") effective August 18, 2026.

"Listing on the OTCQB is the next step for Blue Jay," commented Geordie Mark, CEO of Blue Jay Gold. "This is about audience. The United States is home to the largest and deepest capital markets in the world, and we want American investors to be able to follow Blue Jay and participate in what we are building. Our team is working extremely hard to get this story in front of as many people as possible, and we are doing it concurrent with our inaugural drill campaign at Steller. We have a fully funded, up to 16,000 metre program underway on a district-scale, high-grade gold-silver system that has never been evaluated in its entirety. That is the story we want to tell, and we now have a far wider audience to tell it to."

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ("JAY") and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ("JAY"). Neither listing is affected by the OTCQB approval, and no action is required by existing shareholders.

About the OTCQB® Venture Market

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, is the premier marketplace for early stage and developing US and international companies. It is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established market, providing public information for analysis and valuation of securities. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Blue Jay Gold Corp.

Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established gold producing regions in Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Steller Gold Project in southern Yukon, an infrastructure-supported, past-producing mine with significant exploration upside and clear near-term catalysts. Blue Jay has also built a portfolio of projects in Ontario. With strategically located assets and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay will advance disciplined, modern exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth, and new discoveries in known gold-mineralized regions. For more information, please visit www.bluejaygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF Blue Jay Gold CORP.

signed "Geordie Mark"
Geordie Mark, CEO

For additional information contact:

Blue Jay Gold CORP.

Geordie Mark
CEO
Blue Jay Gold Corp.
info@bluejaygoldcorp.com
Phone: (604) 235-4059		 Eric Negraeff
Investor Relations
Blue Jay Gold Corp.
eric@bluejaygoldcorp.com
Phone: (604) 235-4059

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the results of the hyperspectral core scanning and spectral analysis program, the timing and scope of the Company's exploration program, increasing the Company's current mineral resources, and future business plans of the Company. Such information involves known and unknown risks, including the receipt of regulatory approval, the results of future financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Blue Jay in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Blue Jay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


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