BlackRock, Microsoft-Backed AI Venture Draws US$12.5 Billion
AI infrastructure buildout continues to draw strong investor interest going into 2026.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has raised US$12.5 billion for its artificial intelligence–focused infrastructure venture backed by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), as the world’s largest asset manager deepens its push to support surging AI demand.
The capital raise advances a long-term fundraising target of US$30 billion set when the partnership was unveiled in 2024. This positions the venture as one of the largest private efforts aimed at financing AI-related infrastructure globally.
With the use of leverage, BlackRock has said the platform could ultimately support as much as US$100 billion in total investment.
The partnership also brings together BlackRock and its infrastructure unit Global Infrastructure Partners alongside Microsoft, Abu Dhabi–based investment vehicle MGX, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and xAI.
The group is focused on funding new and expanded data centers as well as the energy infrastructure required to power them, with the bulk of initial investments expected to be made in the US.
BlackRock’s recent assessment finds that energy and power infrastructure will become a primary beneficiary of AI-driven growth over the coming years.
In its latest Investment Directions report, which surveyed 732 Europe, Middle East, and Africa–based clients, BlackRock found that while AI remains central to investment thinking, enthusiasm for large US technology firms has cooled.
Only about one-fifth of respondents identified big tech as a compelling opportunity for 2026, signaling a shift after the strong rally in AI-related equities in 2025.
Instead, investors increasingly see power generation, grid upgrades, and related infrastructure as offering more durable returns as data center demand accelerates.
The AI infrastructure partnership was launched last year amid growing concern that constraints in electricity supply and grid capacity could slow the rollout of next-generation computing facilities.
By combining private equity capital with debt financing, the venture aims to scale investment quickly while spreading risk across a broad group of institutional backers.
