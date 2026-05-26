Miivo Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).
Trading of Miivo's common shares on the FSE has commenced under the symbol L7S, providing European investors with direct access to the Company's shares. The listing broadens Miivo's capital markets presence and expands its shareholder base to include investors across European markets.
Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing Details:
- Symbol: L7S
- WKN: A40M9G
- ISIN: CA55318L1040
Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo commented: "We are pleased to extend Miivo's reach to European capital markets through this Frankfurt listing. As we continue to execute on our growth strategy, broadening access to our shares for international investors is an important milestone. We believe European investors will recognize the significant opportunity in Miivo's AI-driven platform and our expanding customer base."
About Miivo Holdings Corp.
Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCID: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S) is transforming how small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI CFO platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Tel: +1 (604) 377-0403
Email: info@miivoholdings.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the platform's market availability, anticipated user adoption, the Company's ability to capture market share in the AI SaaS sector, planned platform enhancements, expansion of AI capabilities, integration with additional business software ecosystems, strategic partnerships, and Miivo's ability to leverage its proprietary AI technologies to drive growth and innovation within the SME sector and become a leader in the AI SaaS market. Such statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, such as market acceptance of the platform, competition from established financial software providers, technological advancements by competitors, cybersecurity risks, regulatory changes, market fluctuations, and unpredictable shifts in consumer demand, all of which may hinder the Company's ability to achieve commercial success and establish itself as a leader in the AI SaaS market. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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