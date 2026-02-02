BHP Expands 2026 Xplor Program with Record 10 Companies
Included in the list are FrontierX, Litchfield Minerals and Ortera Resources.
Mining major BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) has named the early-stage explorers selected for its 2026 Xplor program, expanding the intake to a record 10 companies.
The latest cohort marks the largest since the initiative launched in 2023, surpassing the previous high of eight participants announced last year.
Making up the list are exploration companies FrontierX from Canada, Litchfield Minerals (ASX:LMS) from Australia, Orion Minerals (ASX:ORN) from South Africa, Otrera Resources from South America and PT GeoFix from Indonesia.
The majority of the exploration companies have a copper focus, underlining the metal’s growing presence and demand around the globe.
The cohort also includes the Utah Geological Survey in the USA, Utah's primary source for geologic data to support the industry, the government and the community.
Technology companies who made the cut are RadiXplore from Australia, Mineural from Canada, VectOres Science from the USA and Discovery Genomics from Canada.
RadiXplore and Mineural are maximising AI applications in the mining sector, while VectOres is applying its water and isotope chemistry platform to test mining data.
Discovery Genomics, which is based in Vancouver, is developing DNA sequencing as a new tool for mineral exploration.
“The 2026 cohort reflects how broad and dynamic early-stage discovery has become,” commented BHP Xplor Head Marley Palin. “We’re seeing exciting ideas emerge across exploration, data, and technology, often at the same time and in the same places.”
All winning companies will be granted an equity-free funding of US$500,000 and structured learning, mentoring and access to BHP specialists for their exploration, technology and commercial processes.
“Exploration is evolving quickly. New tools, better data, and different ways of working are changing how early-stage ideas are tested and refined,” said BHP Group Exploration Officer Tim O’ Connor.
“This cohort reflects that shift, bringing together explorers and technology developers who are approaching discovery in thoughtful and practical ways.”
Exploration companies selected by BHP in previous editions include Cobre (ASX:CBE), Hamelin Gold (ASX:HMG) and Viridian Metals (CSE:VRDN).
Applications for Xplor 2026 opened in October 2025. This brings the total number of companies assisted by the BHP Xplor program from 21 to 31.
