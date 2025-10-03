BHP 2026 Xplor Critical Minerals Accelerator Program Calls for Applications
Now in its fourth year, the program has built a 21-company alumni base and is positioning itself as a key launchpad for juniors targeting the minerals needed for a sustainable future.
Mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) has begun accepting applications for the 2026 edition of its Xplor Critical Minerals Accelerator Program.
Now in its fourth edition, Xplor currently holds an alumni network of 21 companies, including the likes of Cobre (ASX:CBE) and Hamelin Gold (ASX:HMG).
“Xplor has quickly become a recognised pathway for early-stage explorers who want to scale faster and think more boldly,” said BHP Group Exploration Officer Tim O’Connor.
“The program provides not only capital, but access to the knowledge, networks, and technical depth that can fundamentally change the trajectory of a company,” he added.
As in previous cohorts, Xplor 2026 participants can receive up to US$500,000 in equity-free funding, mentorship and access to BHP’s global network of suppliers and service providers.
Early-stage explorers are encouraged to apply, as long as they are “dedicated to uncovering new sources of critical minerals essential for a sustainable future.”
In 2025, eight junior mining companies targeting copper and other critical minerals were selected by BHP. These included Canadian company Viridian Metals (CSE:VRDN) and ASX-listed German company GreenX Metals (ASX:GRX,LSE:GRX).
Current participant Electrum Discovery (TSXV:ELY,OTC:ELDCF) said that being part of BHP Xplor is invaluable.
“The program has given us access to expertise and resources that have helped sharpen our strategy and move our projects forward more quickly,” said CEO Elena Clarici.
“It has also opened doors to networks and opportunities that would have been much harder to access on our own. Xplor is already making a real difference in how we grow as a company.”
Xplor was launched in 2022 to assist companies in accelerating exploration opportunities and developing new critical minerals sources. It is split into three tracks: technical readiness, business readiness and operations readiness.
“As the world’s demand for critical minerals intensifies, building strong partnerships between majors and juniors will be essential,” O’Connor added.
“Xplor is about more than accelerating exploration projects, it’s about shaping a new way of working together to unlock the resources needed for the future.”
The deadline for 2026 submissions is October 15, 11:59 PM AEST.
