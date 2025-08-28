Cobre Limited

Investor Insight Cobre offers investors a rare combination of district-scale copper-silver discovery potential, near-term development upside through its ISCR-ready Ngami copper project, and a capital-light growth model underpinned by major-partner funding and diversified exposure to critical minerals.

Overview Cobre (ASX: CBE ) is an Australian exploration company unlocking the copper-silver potential of the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana , one of the world’s most prospective but underexplored sediment-hosted copper provinces. With approximately 5,348 sq km of land position, the company’s near-term focus is the Ngami copper project (NCP), where a maiden JORC resource at the Comet deposit establishes an initial copper-silver resource with strong in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) development credentials.

Cobre’s project location in the Kalahari Copper Belt Cobre’s growth strategy balances district-scale discovery potential with development-ready assets, leveraging major-partner funding, including up to AU$40 million (US$25 million) investment from BHP to accelerate exploration at Kitlanya, while concentrating company capital on advancing NCP through technical, environmental and permitting milestones. The company complements its Botswana assets with strategic exposure to high-purity quartz and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) opportunities in Western Australia. This diversified, capital-light approach aims to build shareholder value through discovery, derisking and development optionality.

~5,348 sq km across Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), the second largest tenement package in the districtInvestor Maiden JORC Mineral Resource – Comet deposit (Ngami copper project): 11.5 Mt @ 0.52 percent copper and 11.6 grams per ton (g/t) silver (60.3 kt copper; 4.3 Moz silver), incl. 1.1 Mt indicated @ 0.59 percent copper and 12.8 g/t silver

Comet deposit (Ngami copper project): 11.5 Mt @ 0.52 percent copper and 11.6 grams per ton (g/t) silver (60.3 kt copper; 4.3 Moz silver), incl. 1.1 Mt indicated @ 0.59 percent copper and 12.8 g/t silver BHP partnership – Eight-year earn-in across Kitlanya East & West, allowing BHP to earn 75 percent by providing up to US$25 million for exploration expenditure, while Cobre retains exposure

Eight-year earn-in across Kitlanya East & West, allowing BHP to earn 75 percent by providing up to US$25 million for exploration expenditure, while Cobre retains exposure BHP Xplor cohort – Selected in 2024, securing US$500,000 non-dilutive funding and technical support

Selected in 2024, securing US$500,000 non-dilutive funding and technical support Multi-jurisdiction exploration portfolio – Botswana (copper-silver), Western Australia (VMS, high-purity quartz)

Key Projects

Ngami Copper Project The 100 percent owned Ngami copper project is Cobre’s flagship asset and the primary focus of current exploration and technical work. Situated in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), NCP spans multiple licences covering highly prospective sediment-hosted copper-silver targets along basin margins. Comet Deposit – Maiden JORC Resource Announced in August 2025, the Comet deposit hosts 11.5 Mt @ 0.52 percent copper and 11.6 g/t silver, including 1.1 Mt indicated @ 0.59 percent copper and 12.8 g/t silver, at a 0.2 percent copper cut-off.

Contained metal: ~60,300 tonnes copper and 4.3 Moz silver.

Mineralisation is predominantly fine-grained chalcocite, an ideal feedstock for hydrometallurgical processing. In-Situ Copper Recovery Development Potential ISCR is a low-cost, low-impact method of producing copper by circulating a solution through the orebody underground to dissolve and pump the metal to surface for processing. For Cobre’s Ngami project, ISCR offers the potential to unlock value without the expense and disruption of conventional mining, thanks to favourable geology, high recoveries in test work, and minimal surface disturbance – positioning it as a potentially faster, cleaner and more capital-efficient path to production. Exploration Upside Beyond the initial Comet resource, Ngami hosts extensive growth potential with 40 km of mineralised strike and large, defined exploration targets that could significantly expand the resource base. Early drilling at new zones, such as the Cosmos target, has intersected high-grade copper. More than 20 km of prospective contact remains untested, offering multiple opportunities for further discoveries that could enhance scale, mine life and project economics.

Kitlanya East & West Cobre’s Kitlanya East and West licences, also located in Botswana, involve an eight-year earn-in agreement with BHP. Under the deal, BHP can invest up to US$25 million to earn a 75 percent interest in Kitlanya, allowing the company to leverage a major partner’s technical expertise and funding while retaining exposure to potential tier-one discoveries. Exploration is targeting preserved fold hinge settings along basin margins – geological positions known to host large sediment-hosted copper deposits – using advanced geophysics and seismic techniques to define high-priority drill targets.

Okavango Copper Project Another Botswana copper asset, the Okavango project is located along strike from MMG’s Zone 5 deposit. Okavango offers 186 km of prospective contact in the northeast Kalahari Copper Belt. Early drilling has intersected multiple zones of anomalous copper and silver mineralisation, and geophysical data shows gravity signatures comparable to those in producing areas, indicating strong potential for significant new discoveries.

Perrinvale Project In addition to its African portfolio, Cobre holds the Perrinvale project in Western Australia, prospective for both high-grade VMS mineralisation and high-purity quartz (HPQ). The HPQ target has an exploration range of 5.1 to 28.3 Mt grading 99.1 to 99.6 percent SiO₂, positioning it as a potential supplier to critical silicon markets for renewable energy and electronics.