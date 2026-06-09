Spartan Metals Corp Engages The Howard Group to Direct Capital Market & Corporate Digital Communications Programs

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada, June 9, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has engaged The Howard Group Inc. ("The Howard Group") to provide strategic investor relations, and capital markets communications services to create and direct traditional and online initiatives targeting institutional and retail investing groups as well as the broader investment community.
Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, stated "We are delighted to engage The Howard Group and add their experience to the Spartan team. Their deep experience combined with their strong network of strategic and institutional investors within the tungsten and critical minerals sectors, will be a significant asset as we continue advancing our Victorio and Eagle Projects. We believe their involvement will help increase market awareness of Spartan's unique opportunity and strengthen our efforts to deliver value to our shareholders."
The engagement is for one year commencing June 15, 2026, subject to a review after six-months, with compensation of $12,000 per month. The Company also agreed to grant The Howard Group stock options to purchase 400,000 common shares of the Company with a three-year term at an exercise price of $0.61. The options shall vest quarterly over twelve months.
Engagement of The Howard Group is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Howard Group participated in the April 2026 $0.55 unit financing and holds 100 thousand units of Spartan Metals.
"Our initial decision to invest in Spartan Metals was based on the quality, potential and history of the Company's Nevada and New Mexico projects", stated Grant Howard, President of The Howard Group. "To now have the opportunity to work with management to increase the awareness and participation of multiple investing communities in Spartan's progress is particularly gratifying."
Since 1988, The Howard Group has provided Investor Relations Engagement Programs, Capital Markets Advisory, Corporate & Digital Communications services to high-growth, high-potential publicly trading companies, including those in the critical metals sector.
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's high quality project portfolio includes an option to earn 100% of the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Mexico and the 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada. Victorio hosts the largest tungsten resource in the United States and contains significant concentrations of beryllium and fluorspar, while the Eagle Project consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA which includes significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade silver; rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals, and more information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
Jeff Walker
VP, The Howard Group
403-221-0915
jeff@howardgroupinc.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.
Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.