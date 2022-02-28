Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2022
Looking for the best gold stocks? These TSX-listed gold companies have seen the biggest year-to-date gains so far in 2022.
Click here to read the previous best gold stocks article.
Although it reached an all-time high in the summer of 2020, the gold price had an underwhelming performance in 2021. However, 2022 has already seen strong gold movement.
Tensions in Europe between Russia and Ukraine had factored into moving the gold price back above US$1,900. The gold price spiked to US$1,975 in the early hours of February 24 following the start of an invasion by Russia into Ukraine. Since then, the price has been volatile, vacillating between lows in the US$1,880s and highs in the US$1,910s.
The Investing News Network spoke with multiple experts about their thoughts on the conflict’s effect on the gold price while tensions were still escalating before the invasion. INN asked John Kaiser of Kaiser Research, who replied, "The biggest driver (for the gold price) is now what's still happening with Russia." According to Kaiser, other factors that will drive the price alongside the conflict are high inflation and waning interest in bitcoin.
However, on February 23 Ronald-Peter Stoerferle, managing partner at Incrementum, shared a dissenting opinion when asked. "I think it will have a long-lasting impact on markets. (But) when it comes to gold, I think that people completely overestimate the geopolitical premium," he told INN.
As the situation is developing its long term effects are still unknown. Still, many Canadian gold companies on the TSX have seen large share price gains in 2022.
Below the Investing News Network has rounded up the five best gold stocks on the TSX with the biggest share price gains year-to-date. The list was generated on February 24, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above C$50 million at that time.
1. Orvana Minerals (TSX:ORV)
Year-to-date gain: 53.23 percent; current share price: C$0.475
Orvana Minerals is a mine operator working out of Europe and South America, with its El Valle gold-copper-silver mines and the Don Mario copper-gold-silver mine in Spain and Bolivia respectively. Its fiscal year 2021 production at its El Valle mine reached 63,108 gold equivalent ounces including 47,413 gold ounces, and the company announced guidance of 48,000 to 53,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2022. Don Mario has been under care and maintenance since 2021, and it is currently in transition to the Oxides Stockpile project, which will treat stockpiles that have accumulated at the site.
On February 11, Orvana released its Q1 2022 results alongside an announcement that the company is filing for a preliminary economic assessment at its Taguas project in Argentina. Its Q1 production at El Valle saw 11,731 ounces of gold and 1.5 million pounds of copper.
2. Freegold Ventures (TSX:FVL)
Year-to-date gain: 45.45 percent; current share price: C$0.56
Freegold Ventures is a gold and copper company exploring projects in Alaska. Its primary focus is currently its Golden Summit advanced-stage gold project, and it is also exploring its nearby Shorty Creek copper-gold project. The company performed drill programs at both properties in 2021; results of the program at Golden Summit demonstrated “potential for more extensive and higher-grade gold mineralization” and saw multiple assays grading over 30 grams per tonne (g/t).
Freegold saw its shares rise to begin the year, and it maintained those highs throughout 2022. On February 9, the company announced it was mobilizing for its 2022 diamond drill program at Golden Summit, which is expanding on last year’s and seeking higher-grade, deeper mineralization. The company stated it anticipated drilling would commence within the following week.
3. GoldMining (TSX:GOLD)
Year-to-date gain: 40.25 percent; C$2.15
GoldMining is a gold mining company with 14 projects across the Americas. Between its projects it has gold equivalent resources of 16.2 million ounces (Moz) measured and indicated and 16.2 inferred. It is also a 15 percent owner of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY).
GoldMining’s share price hit a high of C$2.23 on January 19, a week after it announced positive preliminary economic assessment results at its La Mina gold-copper project in Antioquia, Colombia. Highlights include projected production of 102,000 gold equivalent ounces per year over a 10.4 year mine life. On January 25, the company announced the appointment of a new director of mineral resources, Eric Chen, who has 30 years of experience in resource geology.
4. International Tower Hill Mines (TSX:ITH)
Year-to-date gain: 40.22 percent; current share price: C$1.29
International Tower Hill Mines is focused on its Livengood gold project in Alaska. According to the company, in terms of reserves and resources it is the largest gold-only deposit in North America that’s not owned by a producer or a major. As of 2017, its reserves stood at 9 million ounces and its resources at 11.5 million ounces. International Tower Hill prides itself on maintaining strong relationships with the local communities, whose populations are largely employed by the mining industry.
Although the company has yet to release news in 2022, its share price shot up in mid-February, moving from C$0.88 on February 8 to C$1.44 on February 18.
5. Americas Gold and Silver (TSX:USA)
Year-to-date gain: 29.41 percent; current share price: C$1.32
Americas Gold and Silver is a precious metals producer with three currently operating mines: the San Rafael mine at the company’s Cosalá complex in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Galena complex in Idaho, US; and the Relief Canyon gold mine in Nevada, US. The company also has the San Felipe project in Sonora, Mexico. The company changed its name from Americas Silver in 2019 to reflect the acquisition of the Relief Canyon mine and the resultant 250 percent increase in the company’s gold reserves, bringing them to 1.12 million ounces.
In 2022, much of the company’s news has centered around the recommencement of production at Cosalá, which is focused on silver and zinc. The company began ramp up operations in 2021 and it reported Q4 2021 production results in early January. The company also released its FY2021 production results and outlook in February; as operations at Relief Canyon are currently suspended for further metallurgical test work, only silver was produced by the company last year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Should You Invest in Gold Stocks or Gold Bullion? | INN ›
- Best Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV - Investing News ›
- 10 Top Gold-mining Companies | INN ›