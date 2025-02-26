- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Argo Launches Digital Gold Investment Platform in the US, Aims to Disrupt Industry
The platform will enable investors to buy, sell and store physically backed digital gold with zero transaction fees and a 0.12 percent storage fee.
Argo Digital US has launched its 24/7 gold investment platform in the US.
In an early February announcement, the Sprott family-backed company said the launch reflects its commitment to delivering safe and accessible gold investment opportunities, offering secure, digital access to physical gold.
“We believe Argo will appeal to the modern investor looking for a secure digital-first platform that meets their alternative investment needs,” said Argo Co-founder and President Michael Petch in a statement.
A market-driven launch
According to Argo, its analysis suggests that around 8.2 million retail investors could be open to investing in the yellow metal, representing a US$5.45 billion annual investment opportunity.
“With ongoing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation concerns, investors are increasingly looking toward gold as a stable store of value. Our market research, including data from the Federal Reserve, indicates that Gen X and Millennial investors in North America hold over US$11 trillion in assets, with a significant portion of their capital sitting in traditional securities and savings accounts,” Petch explained to the Investing News Network.
Data from the World Gold Council shows that annual gold investment reached a four year high of 1,180 metric tons in 2024, a 25 percent increase. In addition, Q4 demand value hit US$111 billion.
“This took 2024 over the line to reach the highest-ever annual value of US$382 billion,” the council notes.
Simplifying gold investment
Argo believes its gold investment platform brings a number of new elements to the table.
“(Our platform) is designed to provide retail investors with direct access to high-quality physical gold holdings. The platform was initially launched with a robust inventory of gold insured and securely stored with a trusted sovereign custodian, ensuring sufficient liquidity to meet investor demand,” the company said via email.
Argo is also committed to eliminating transaction fees to encourage investors to buy and sell gold.
“We have a highly competitive and transparent storage fee of just 0.12 percent, which is significantly lower than traditional gold investment options,” Petch said, adding that this eliminates hidden charges and high markups.
The platform exclusively holds Argo’s assets at present, but the company is open to expansion in the future.
“We are open to strategic partnerships and collaborations with reputable gold suppliers, institutions and investment platforms that align with our commitment to transparency and investor security,” Petch said.
Additional precious metals, in all their forms, will be added to the platform at a later date. There are also plans to integrate additional offerings, such as direct deposits and crypto-to-gold conversions in the future.
“Our founding team's long-standing success in the precious metals markets and asset management industry gives us deep confidence in Argo Digital Gold’s expansion into the US,” Argo Co-Founder and Chair Peter Grosskopf added.
“As we introduce a modernized platform to the process of buying one of the world’s oldest alternative assets, (we are) seeking to disrupt the US$3.2 trillion gold investment industry by enabling easy and direct ownership of precious metals."
On payments and privacy
Argo supports automated clearinghouse and wire transfers, with additional payment options to be added later.
When asked about security, Argo said it has implemented stringent data protection measures to safeguard user data, including industry-standard encryption, secure authentication protocols and compliance with regulatory frameworks.
“Our platform operates with a zero-compromise approach to privacy, ensuring that personal and financial details are protected against unauthorized access,” Petch said. He also noted that all gold holdings are fully insured and stored with trusted institutional partners for an added layer of security and confidence for Argo’s investors.
Gold growth
According to Argo, gold has demonstrated an impressive average annual growth rate of 8 percent in US dollars since 1971, supported by its inverse correlation to the stock market in periods of risk.
The precious metal has reached multiple new highs in 2025 already, breaking US$2,950 per ounce on February 20 on the back of ever-increasing global turmoil, including tariff talks and tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Even so, many market watchers believe gold's run isn't over.
“How much higher? It is hard to say, but a real all-time-high of just under US$3,500 is less than 35 percent higher than where we are today. That seems doable,” Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, said at the end of 2024.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

