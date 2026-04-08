Anthropic Inks US$400 Million Deal for AI Biotech Startup Coefficient Bio
Anthropic continues its strategy to build specialized AI capabilities tailored to highly regulated, data-intensive industries.
AI developer Anthropic is acquiring New York-based biotech startup Coefficient Bio for approximately US$400 million, according to The Information.
Founded just last fall and operating largely in stealth, Coefficient Bio will be absorbed directly into Anthropic’s healthcare life sciences division.
Despite having fewer than 10 employees, the startup commanded a massive valuation driven by its specialized platform, which utilizes AI to map drug research and development, identify novel drug targets, and manage clinical regulatory strategies.
The acquisition acts as a highly lucrative acqui-hire, securing top-tier talent operating at the increasingly competitive intersection of machine learning and biology.
Coefficient’s founding team includes CEO Aris Theologis, a veteran of Evozyne and Paragon Biosciences, alongside CTO Nathan Frey and co-founder Samuel Stanton, both of whom previously worked on machine learning at Roche’s Genentech.
After aggressively staffing up its corporate development team last year, Anthropic has been actively hunting for data licensing deals and strategic acquisitions to deepen its vertical market penetration.
The integration of Coefficient Bio's team, reporting to Anthropic healthcare lead Eric Kauderer-Abrams, will bolster a unit that already services pharmaceutical heavyweights including Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), and Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB).
Anthropic has steadily laid the groundwork for this expansion. Last October, the company launched Claude Life Sciences, upgrading its flagship model to integrate with industry-standard scientific tools like Benchling and BioRender.
By January, Anthropic expanded into a HIPAA-compliant healthcare environment, introducing specialized features capable of drafting clinical trial protocols and preparing regulatory submissions.
Amidst the acquisition, major pharmaceutical players are also currently scrambling to secure access to advanced algorithms as part of critical infrastructure for the next generation of therapeutics.
Just last week, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) committed up to US$2.75 billion to expand its AI-driven drug design partnership with Insilico Medicine.
Days prior, Earendil Labs secured US$787 million in a private placement backed by Sanofi and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to fund its AI-generated drug pipeline, which currently boasts more than 40 programs.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.