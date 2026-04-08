Anthropic Inks US$400 Million Deal for AI Biotech Startup Coefficient Bio

Anthropic continues its strategy to build specialized AI capabilities tailored to highly regulated, data-intensive industries.

A glass flask on a reflective table with overlaid stock market charts and numerical data, including text reading: 0.00%.
bidala / Adobe Stock

AI developer Anthropic is acquiring New York-based biotech startup Coefficient Bio for approximately US$400 million, according to The Information.

Founded just last fall and operating largely in stealth, Coefficient Bio will be absorbed directly into Anthropic’s healthcare life sciences division.

Despite having fewer than 10 employees, the startup commanded a massive valuation driven by its specialized platform, which utilizes AI to map drug research and development, identify novel drug targets, and manage clinical regulatory strategies.

The acquisition acts as a highly lucrative acqui-hire, securing top-tier talent operating at the increasingly competitive intersection of machine learning and biology.

Coefficient’s founding team includes CEO Aris Theologis, a veteran of Evozyne and Paragon Biosciences, alongside CTO Nathan Frey and co-founder Samuel Stanton, both of whom previously worked on machine learning at Roche’s Genentech.

After aggressively staffing up its corporate development team last year, Anthropic has been actively hunting for data licensing deals and strategic acquisitions to deepen its vertical market penetration.

The integration of Coefficient Bio's team, reporting to Anthropic healthcare lead Eric Kauderer-Abrams, will bolster a unit that already services pharmaceutical heavyweights including Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), and Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Anthropic has steadily laid the groundwork for this expansion. Last October, the company launched Claude Life Sciences, upgrading its flagship model to integrate with industry-standard scientific tools like Benchling and BioRender.

By January, Anthropic expanded into a HIPAA-compliant healthcare environment, introducing specialized features capable of drafting clinical trial protocols and preparing regulatory submissions.

Amidst the acquisition, major pharmaceutical players are also currently scrambling to secure access to advanced algorithms as part of critical infrastructure for the next generation of therapeutics.

Just last week, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) committed up to US$2.75 billion to expand its AI-driven drug design partnership with Insilico Medicine.

Days prior, Earendil Labs secured US$787 million in a private placement backed by Sanofi and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to fund its AI-generated drug pipeline, which currently boasts more than 40 programs.

Don’t forget to follow @INN_LifeScience for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.

When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid
Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.

When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.