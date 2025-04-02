Cleantech Investing

AngloGold Completes Tropicana Renewables Project

The Tropicana renewables project is said to be the largest hybrid power system in Australia’s mining sector.

Solar panels and wind turbines under a bright sky at sunset.
ABCDstock / Adobe Stock

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG)said on Monday (March 31) that with the completion of its Tropicana renewables project it has created the largest hybrid power system in Australia’s mining sector.

First introduced by AngloGold in June 2023, the renewables project is a partnership with Pacific Energy (ASX:PEA), which will integrate 61 megawatts of wind and solar generation capacity at the Tropicana development.

Tropicana is located in Western Australia roughly 1,000 kilometres east of Perth and is a joint venture between AngloGold and fellow gold producer Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTC Pink:RGRNF).

The former holds a 70 percent interest in the project, while the latter owns the remaining 30 percent.

The renewables project is expected to reduce the Tropicana development’s natural gas consumption by approximately 50 percent and decrease carbon emissions by an average of 65,000 tonnes annually over the next decade. The project was completed on time, as construction began toward the end of 2023 and was expected to finish during Q1 2025.

“This project will enable a significant reduction in emissions while reducing both diesel and natural gas consumption and improving our overall security of energy supply,” said AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon.

The project’s energy capacity is equivalent to powering between 40,000 and 50,000 average Australian homes annually. AngloGold believes Tropicana enhances its net asset value, underlining its status as a valuable investment.

In the long run, the renewables initiative will play a crucial role in AngloGold’s 2030 decarbonisation goal, which calls for a 30 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions based on its 2021 carbon emissions baseline.

Outlining the project’s environmental impact in a fact sheet, AngloGold compares it to planting 33 million trees annually, removing 23,000 cars from the road each year or eliminating 2.8 million long-haul flights per year.

Additionally, the plant is expected to reduce the Tropicana operation's diesel consumption by 5.6 million litres annually and cut natural gas usage by 1.1 million gigajoules per year.

Pacific Energy was responsible for designing and constructing the expansion. The company also owns and operates the hybrid renewables-natural gas power station under a 10 year power purchase agreement.

Combined, the thermal and renewable power systems will provide a total capacity of 115 megawatts.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
NYSE:AU
gold investinggold stockscleantech stocksasx stocksnyse stockswestern australiaaustraliagold miningcleantech investingCleantech Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Cleantech

Ready to invest in cleantech? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Cleantech Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.