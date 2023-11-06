Newmont Acquires Newcrest, Successfully Creating World's Leading Gold Mining Business

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Pure Life Healthcare Management Announces Acquisition of Revolution Medical Cannabis Clinic

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Bombardier Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

BBD.B:CC

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

API:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Newmont Acquires Newcrest, Successfully Creating World's Leading Gold Mining Business

Historic Mining-Industry Acquisition Sets the Standard for Gold and Copper Mining

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited to create the world's leading gold company with robust copper production.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106048474/en/

"Today marks a historic milestone in our company and the industry with the successful completion of this transformational acquisition of Newcrest by Newmont," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our attention now turns to safely, efficiently, and responsibly integrating Newcrest's assets and people into Newmont's proven operating model, so we can accelerate the delivery of our value-focused strategy for all our stakeholders."

Featuring more than half of the world's Tier 1 assets*, Newmont's unmatched portfolio of long-life operations, value-accretive projects, abundant exploration opportunities, and world-class talent will underpin year of profitable production in the world's most favorable jurisdictions. This expanded portfolio will include operations with scale, margin, and mine life to generate robust and lasting returns for decades, while supporting best-in-class sustainability performance.

With the transaction now complete, Newmont's acquisition of Newcrest is expected to:

  • Strengthen Newmont's position as the responsible gold mining leader through the combination of high-quality operations, projects and reserves concentrated in low-risk jurisdictions, including 10 Tier 1 operations* to support decades of safe, profitable and responsible gold and copper production,
  • Generate annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million, expected to be achieved within the first 24 months, together with at least $2 billion in cash improvements through portfolio optimization in the first two years after closing,
  • Maintain Newmont's balanced capital allocation priorities and industry-leading non-binding dividend payout; since closing the Goldcorp transaction in 2019, Newmont has paid more than $5 billion in dividends, further demonstrating our commitment to our shareholders,
  • Feature a deep bench of experienced leaders, subject matter experts and existing regional teams in Australia and Canada with extensive mining industry experience,
  • Maintain industry leadership in environmental, social and governance performance; and
  • In connection with the transaction, Newmont issued 357,691,627 new shares of Newmont common stock, including 15,720,585 New Newmont Shares, 341,792,611 shares underlying New Newmont CDIs and 178,431 shares underlying New Newmont PDIs.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Australian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," or "potential." Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to expectations of future costs, production and profitability, expectations relating to shareholder returns and future dividends, expectations regarding future investment and balance sheet strength, estimates of expected synergies, estimates of expected incremental cash flow generation and portfolio optimization opportunities, expectations regarding future industry leadership and other expectations regarding the combined business.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Risks relating to forward looking statements in regard to the combined business and future performance may include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency fluctuations, operational risks, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, political risk, community relations, conflict resolution, governmental regulation and judicial outcomes and other risks. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective integration of Newmont and Newcrest's businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against the parties and others related to a scheme implementation deed dated May 15, 2023, as amended from time to time; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the integration of Newcrest; risks relating to the value of the scheme consideration; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Newmont's resources; and the diversion of management time on pending transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2023, as updated by the current report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023, as well as Newmont's other SEC filings, including the definitive proxy statement, filed with the SEC on September 5, 2023 and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 26, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in Newmont's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com . Newcrest's most recent annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, as well as Newcrest's other filings made with Australian securities regulatory authorities are available on the ASX website ( www.asx.com.au ) or www.newcrest.com . Newmont does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Synergies and value creation as used herein are management estimates provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. Synergies represent management's combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses that have been monetized for the purposes of the estimation. Because synergies estimates reflect differences between certain actual costs incurred and management estimates of costs that would have been incurred in the absence of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses, such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Synergies are "forward-looking statements" subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual value creation to differ from expected or past synergies.

Portfolio optimization as used in this press release is a management estimate provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. Because the enhancement to cash flow estimates the differences between certain actual cash flows and management estimates of cash flows in the absence of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses, such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Portfolio optimization to enhance cash flows is a "forward-looking statement" subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause enhanced cash flows to differ from expectations.

* "Tier 1 asset" or "Tier 1 operation" is defined as having, on average over such asset's mine life: (1) production of over 500,000 gold equivalent ounces per year on a consolidated basis, (2) average All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC") per ounce in the lower half of the industry cost curve, (3) an expected mine life of over 10 years, and (4) operations in countries that are classified in the A and B rating ranges for Moody's, S&P and Fitch. For the definitions of such terms and metrics with respect to Newmont, see Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC. Such terms and metrics with respect to Newcrest's assets are as calculated by Newcrest and disclosed in public filings lodged with the Australian Stock Exchange. With respect to other assets in the industry, such terms and metrics are as published in public filings of the third-party entities reporting with respect to those assets. Our methods of calculating operating metrics, such as AISC, and those of third parties may differ for similarly titled metrics published by other parties due to differences in methodology.

Note regarding Toronto stock exchange approval

In obtaining Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") approval, Newmont Corporation has relied on the "Eligible International Interlisted Issuer" exemption as set out in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual to satisfy its obligations to the TSX in connection with its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited.

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
+1.720.236.8170
jennifer.pakradooni@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
+1.303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less

Panama Update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) notes that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum "), has issued an update regarding the various Government of Panama bills and unconstitutionality challenges in respect of Law 406, the law that approved the revised concession contract for the Cobre Panama mine. First Quantum has also advised that production at the mine remains uninterrupted at this time, while protests (including certain blockades) have caused disruptions on site as well as shortages in certain supplies.

For more detailed information, please refer to First Quantum's press release dated November 3, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Keeps Key Projects On Track and Delivers Another Quarter of Improved Production and Costs

Third Quarter 2023 Results

All amounts expressed in US dollars

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Declares Q3 Dividend

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend is consistent with the Company's Performance Dividend Policy announced at the start of 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 1.44 g/t Au over 31.4 m at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 1.44 g/t Au over 31.4 m at Golden Summit

  • 40.3 g/t Au over 3 metres
  • 1. 0g/t Au over 100.7 metres
  • Including 1.44 g/t Au over 31.4 metres
  • 1.03 g/t Au over 18.8 metres

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") reports it has successfully confirmed the downdip continuity of the Cleary Vein Zone.

Having increased Golden Summit's in-pit resource ounces with its 2020-2022 drill programs from 1.35 Moz to 12.6 Moz Indicated and from 1.58 Moz to 7.7 Moz Inferred, the primary strategy of Freegold's 2023-2024 drill program is to upgrade the resource with new higher-grade targets and infill drilling. Hole GS2330, assays for which have just been received, is an example of strategic infill drilling. It intersected three mineralized intervals, beginning with a high-grade interval of 3.0m @ 40.5 gpt starting 164m downhole, followed by 100.7m @ 1.00 gpT starting 240m downhole and a third intersection that ended in mineralization of 18.2m @ 1.03 gpT, starting 389m downhole. All three intersections were above the Feb 2023 Indicated and Inferred resource grades of 0.92 gpT and 0.85 gpT, demonstrating the potential for the 2023-2024 infill drill program to upgrade the 2023 resource. (Note that the 2020-2022 drill program successfully increased the 2016 pit-constrained resource grade of 0.69 gpT by approximately 23% and expanded total resources).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources: in the shadow of the headframe

Warriedar Resources: in the shadow of the headframe

Description

According to a report released by the Australian Independent Investment Research (IIR), Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX:WA8) holds investment potential due to the expected newsflow from the company's active exploration underway in Western Australia. "As such we expect positive results and steady newsflow, which should drive value in Warriedar, which is currently trading at a relatively low valuation compared to peers," stated the report.

Keep reading...Show less
"fed" written in gold font, american flag, gold coins

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Once again, the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at 5.25 to 5.5 percent at its latest meeting.

The central bank was widely expected to stay the course at this month's gathering. However, according to the most recent update to the Fed dot plot — which shows where each Fed official thinks the federal funds rate is headed — there may still be one more 25 basis point hike left in this cycle. The median projection is 5.6 percent by the end of 2023.

In its November statement, the Fed’s language hints that further rate hikes might still be needed to further battle inflation and meet the central bank's 2 percent target.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Barksdale Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2023 in Frankfurt

Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Central Perth Location for WA’s First Public Green Hydrogen Refuelling Station

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2023 in Frankfurt

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

cleantech investing

Central Perth Location for WA’s First Public Green Hydrogen Refuelling Station

Resource Investing

Vision Blue Resources Signs Investment Agreement for US$40 Million Equity Investment in Mayur’s CLP

Lithium Investing

New Pilbara Lithium Samples Reinforce Turner River Prospectivity with Assays up to 3.8% LiO2

Oil and Gas Investing

Tumbes Basin TEA Update

×