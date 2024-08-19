AMD to Acquire ZT Systems for US$4.9 Billion to Enhance AI Infrastructure

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus When to Buy Gold Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Submission of ASX Listing Prospectus, Proposed Fundraising to Raise up to A$20M and Notice of General Meeting

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Bold Ventures

BOL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

Precious Metals Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence Investing

AMD to Acquire ZT Systems for US$4.9 Billion to Enhance AI Infrastructure

AMD is looking to better compete with AI giant NVIDIA through the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

AMD logo displayed on cell phone.
Muhammad Alimaki / Shutterstock

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ:AMD) is looking to further enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with the acquisition of AI service provider ZT Systems for US$4.9 billion.

Announced on Monday (August 19), the definitive agreement is AMD's latest move to reinforce its position in the data center market. In the last year it has spent over US$1 billion to enhance its AI ecosystem and software capabilities as it seeks to better compete with AI powerhouse NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), which offers more complete AI systems.

The deal, set to be completed in the first half of 2025, will be financed with 75 percent cash and 25 percent stock.

AMD expects the purchase to be accretive to its non-GAAP earnings by the end of next year. Reuters quotes CFO Jean Hu as saying that the acquisition is seen enhancing the company's revenue growth starting in 2026.

ZT Systems is known for its expertise in designing and deploying large-scale data center infrastructure. The company’s systems are used by major hyperscale computing providers, making it a key player in the data center industry.

As mentioned, the acquisition aligns with AMD’s strategy of expanding its AI hardware and infrastructure offerings, which are critical for handling the increasing demands of AI applications and cloud computing.

AMD’s CEO, Lisa Su, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, stating that ZT Systems’ capabilities will accelerate the deployment of AMD’s AI graphics processing units at scale.

"Combining our high-performance Instinct AI accelerator, EPYC CPU, and networking product portfolios with ZT Systems’ industry-leading data center systems expertise will enable AMD to deliver end-to-end data center AI infrastructure at scale with our ecosystem of OEM and ODM partners," she added in the company’s press release.

As part of the transaction, AMD plans to divest ZT Systems’ manufacturing business and will seek a strategic partner to acquire this segment. However, the acquisition will retain around 1,000 of ZT Systems’ 2,500 employees.

ZT Systems’ CEO, Frank Zhang, will join AMD and oversee the integration of the company’s design and customer enablement teams within AMD’s Data Center Solutions Business Group.

Shareholders reacted positively to the news, with AMD's share price ending Monday up 12.46 percent.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
NASDAQ:AMD
artificial intelligence stocksartificial intelligence investingnasdaq stocksm&aArtificial Intelligence Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.