Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Georgia Williams
Aug. 25, 2026 08:33AM PST
Radisson will use the capital injection to launch underground development at the O'Brien asset, located in the Abitibi region.
FellowNeko / Adobe Stock
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM,OTCPL:AEMRF) is deploying C$57.1 million (US$41.1 million) to acquire a strategic position in Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS,OTCQX:RMRDF), funding an advanced underground exploration program at the O’Brien gold project in Quebec.
The program requires building an access ramp, surface mine infrastructure, and water management facilities to map out future development scenarios.
"The Advanced Underground Exploration Program that will now commence is designed to extend our understanding of potential mining conditions at O’Brien, including the continuity of mineralization, the geotechnical setting, potential mining methods, and processing criteria," Radisson President and CEO Matt Manson said.
Concurrently, Radisson is utilizing existing cash reserves to execute an ongoing 140,000-meter step-out drill program.
Through a non-brokered private placement, Agnico will purchase 53.42 million units of Radisson at C$1.07each. Every unit contains one Class A common share and half of a purchase warrant. A full warrant allows Agnico to buy an additional share at C$1.39 at any point over a 60-month period.
Upon closing, scheduled on or around September 2, Agnico will hold a 10.45 percent non-diluted interest in Radisson. That ownership stake increases to 14.9 percent on a partially diluted basis if Agnico exercises the warrants.
The transaction also binds the two companies through an investor rights agreement, where Agnico secures the right to nominate one director to Radisson’s board and maintain its proportional ownership in future equity offerings.
Furthermore, the contract prohibits Radisson from executing specified property transactions, including asset dispositions, streams, royalties, and secured financing agreements, until December 31, 2028.
Agnico recently reported a record US$1.33 billion in free cash flow in Q2, providing a buffer against recent operational disruptions at its Canadian Malartic complex that is also situated in Quebec.
On July 1, a rock mass movement struck the north wall of the Barnat open pit, forcing a total suspension of extraction in that sector.
While Agnico maintained its corporate guidance of 3.3 million to 3.5 million ounces of gold for 2026, the Barnat closure will cut Canadian Malartic’s second-half production by 60,000 to 80,000 ounces.
Regardless of the setback, Agnico continues to pursue its strategy of consolidating domestic supply chains.
The company has invested heavily in Ontario with US$14 billion in capital commitment, which includes US$12 billion slated for existing provincial operations by 2030 plus US$2 billion to develop the Upper Beaver project and expand the Detour Lake open-pit mine.
Shares of Agnico saw a price spike following the news rising to C$305.21, while Radisson Mining surged to an all-time high of C$1.28.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.