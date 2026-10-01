Market One Minute Feature on BNN Bloomberg: Omega Pacific Resources Drills to Expand Gold Discovery in BC's Toodoggone

Market One Minute Feature on BNN Bloomberg: Omega Pacific Resources Drills to Expand Gold Discovery in BC's Toodoggone

Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd.: Taking a Systematic Approach to Gold Exploration at the Williams Property

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA,OTC:OMGPF) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) (the "Company" or "Omega Pacific") reviewed its 2026 exploration program at the Williams Property, including the launch of a multi-phase drill program, surface sampling and geological mapping across the West GIC Gold and ROI porphyry targets, and its work to expand on the 2024 gold discovery at West GIC.

The article examines Omega Pacific's disciplined and systematic approach to exploring the West GIC Gold target in British Columbia's Toodoggone District, against the backdrop of activity in one of the province's most active mineral belts.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/10/01/omega-pacific-resources-drills-to-expand-west-gic-gold-discovery-in-bcs-toodoggone/

About Omega Pacific Resources Ltd.
Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA,OTC:OMGPF) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious metal projects in British Columbia. The company is advancing the Williams Property, located in BC's Toodoggone District. In 2024, Omega Pacific made an important gold discovery highlighted by the program's first drill hole, WM24-01, which returned 1.69 g/t Au over 104 metres, including a high-grade zone of 6.2 g/t Au over 18.98 metres. A follow-up 2026 drill program is underway. The company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally. With a talented technical team, Omega Pacific is committed to best practices in responsible exploration with judicious use of capital. Omega Pacific is dedicated to delivering long-term value to its shareholders and stakeholders.

Learn more at omegapacific.ca
Follow Omega Pacific on X and LinkedIn.
Contact: Jason Leikam info@omegapacific.ca or +1 (778)-858-8085

About Market One
Market One is a Canadian marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's content and relationships with industry-leading media outlets.

Learn more at marketone.ca.
Contact: Brett Yelland brett@marketone.ca or +1 (604)-250-4082

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316998

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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