LaFleur Minerals is On Track to Become Near-Term Gold Producer

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October 02, 2026
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR,OTCQB:LFLRF) is the subject of a recent on-site video feature by Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc., owner and operator of Pinnacle Digest.
The video provides a look at the company's two flagship assets near Val-d'Or, Québec, the Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Project.
Beacon was acquired by LaFleur for approximately C$1.1 million and a previous owner invested nearly C$20 million refurbishing the project. LaFleur Minerals CEO Andrew Elinesky said that to recreate comparable infrastructure today would involve a huge time factor and “upwards of a hundred million dollars” in cost.
The video also discussed an extensive drill program at Swanson Gold, which is testing the scale and continuity of the gold system. Recent drilling returned broad mineralized intervals of 2.95 g/t gold over 80 metres and 2.37 g/t gold over 88 metres, intercepts outside the company's existing resource estimate.
Swanson Gold’s updated 2026 MRE supports a seven-year mine life, with a 30 percent increase in its Indicated resource, now at 2.96 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.69 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 160.3 kilo ounces of contained gold. The project’s Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.08 Mt at 1.93 g/t Au for 66.8 koz of contained gold,
LaFleur's Preliminary Economic Assessment for Swanson Gold highlights a base case of US$2,750 per ounce of gold, showing an after-tax NPV of C$101 million, a 65 percent IRR, and a 1.8-year payback, with all-in sustaining costs of US$1,569 per ounce. The PEA also outlines a seven-year mine-to-mill plan linking Swanson to Beacon, utilizing the existing Canadian National (CN) railway track.
“We feel strongly that even in a drastically reduced pricing environment, we should be able to continue on with our plans,” said Elinesky.
This article is sponsored by LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR,OTCQB:LFLRF). This article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by LaFleur Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. LaFleur Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this article.
This article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
This article contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with LaFleur Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
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