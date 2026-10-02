Renforth Resources Launches Research Collaboration with Queen's University on Low-Carbon Recovery of Critical Metals from the Victoria Deposit

Renforth Resources Launches Research Collaboration with Queen's University on Low-Carbon Recovery of Critical Metals from the Victoria Deposit

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.
 

Highlights

  • Bench-scale and column leach testing of Victoria material using a patent-pending process developed by Dr. Fei Wang, Ph.D., P.Eng., and co-inventor Dr. David Dreisinger. 

  • The process is designed to selectively recover nickel and cobalt from pentlandite, violarite and pyrrhotite, and copper and zinc from chalcopyrite and sphalerite, directly from low-grade sulphide material. 

  • Magnesium- and iron-bearing minerals in Victoria's ultramafic host rock are converted to stable carbonates, capturing CO from air as part of the process. 

  • The program includes a techno-economic analysis and life cycle assessment. 

   

Pickering, Ontario — October 2, 2026 — TheNewswire – Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a research collaboration with Queen's University's Robert M. Buchan Department of Mining to evaluate a novel hydrometallurgical process for recovering critical metals from its wholly owned Victoria nickel sulphide polymetallic deposit, near Malartic, Québec, while simultaneously sequestering carbon dioxide.

   

Why this matters for Renforth's Victoria Deposit

 

The Victoria deposit hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 125 Mt containing 331 Mlb nickel, 220 Mlb zinc, 55 Mlb copper, 28 Mlb cobalt and 1.53 Moz silver (P&E Mining Consultants Inc., effective September 26, 2025). Earlier mineralogical work showed that a portion of Victoria's nickel is carried in pyrrhotite rather than in discrete nickel sulphides. Nickel in this form is typically not recovered by conventional flotation. The Queen's process is designed to leach pyrrhotite-hosted nickel and cobalt directly, and to be tested on coarse material in columns, the laboratory analogue of heap leaching. That approach could complement conventional processing and ore sorting, which the Company is also evaluating.

 

The same ultramafic rocks that host Victoria's nickel are well suited to mineral carbonation, in which CO reacts with magnesium- and iron-bearing minerals to form stable, permanent carbonates. Pairing metal recovery with carbon capture has the potential to lower the carbon footprint of Victoria's metals, an increasingly important consideration for battery and electric-vehicle supply chains.

   

The Research Ream

 

The program is led by Dr. Fei Wang, Ph.D., P.Eng., of the Robert M. Buchan Department of Mining at Queens University, co-inventor of the process, with Dr. Qian Zhang, a specialist in techno-economic analysis and life cycle assessment, as co-supervisor. The testwork is being carried out by Postdoctoral Fellow Dr. Rida Benmansour, whose prior research at Université Laval focused on coupling CO mineralization with the selective recovery of nickel and cobalt from ultramafic materials.

 

Program scope

  • Characterization and bench-scale leaching of Victoria samples under neutral and weakly alkaline conditions. 

  • Column leach tests on coarse Victoria material to simulate heap leaching with simultaneous carbon capture. 

  • Recovery of nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc from leach solutions as saleable intermediate products. 

  • Techno-economic analysis and life cycle assessment of the process. 

Testwork has commenced, results will be reported as they become available.

 

 
Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth, commented: "Victoria is a large, multi-metal deposit, and understanding how best to recover each of those metals is the key question for its future. Dr. Wang's process goes straight at one of the more challenging parts of that question, the nickel held in pyrrhotite, and does it while locking away carbon. Working with Queen's gives us a rigorous, independent look at a processing route that could make Victoria's metals both more recoverable and lower-carbon."

 

Dr. Fei Wang commented: "Renforth's Victoria deposit ores are ideally suited to the technology we have developed. I am confident that our process can help Renforth selectively recover the critical metals directly from the sulphide minerals in the Victoria ores while simultaneously sequestering CO2 from air in a single step. No fine grinding, chemical consumption and stringent operation conditions would be needed. We are committed to working closely with Renforth to successfully recover the critical metals from the Victoria deposit while advancing a carbon-neutral process,

   

Intellectual property

The process is the subject of patent applications by Dr. Wang and Dr. Dreisinger, including PCT/CA2024/051679. Renforth and Queen's University are finalizing a research agreement that addresses intellectual property arising from the collaboration.

   

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the Victoria deposit has been reviewed and approved by Francis Newton, P.Geo. OGQ, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All resources at Victoria are classified as Inferred.

 

ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.

 

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. The Company also holds the Victoria Ni/Cu/Co polymetallic deposit. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.

 

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Nicole Brewster

President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.

nicole@renforthresources.com

(416)818-1393

CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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