Market One: Goldgroup Mining Advances Its Gold Portfolio Across Mexico and the U.S.

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Goldgroup Mining Inc.: Advancing Its Gold Portfolio in Mexico and the United States
Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GORO) (NYSE American: GORO) (FSE: 55G) (the "Company" or "Goldgroup") discussed its next phase of growth following its merger with Gold Resource Corporation, including its producing gold mines in Mexico, its permitted restart project in Sonora, and its development asset in the United States.
The article examines Goldgroup's gold portfolio across Mexico and the United States following the merger, against the backdrop of sustained gold demand and investor interest in producing companies with an established operating base.
To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/10/01/goldgroup-mining-advances-four-100-owned-precious-metals-assets-across-mexico-and-the-us/
About Goldgroup Mining Inc.
Goldgroup Mining (TSXV: GORO) (NYSE American: GORO) (FSE: 55G) operates a portfolio of four 100%-owned precious-metals assets across Mexico and the United States: two producing mines, a restart-ready mine, and an advanced development project, all advancing toward intermediate-producer scale. Their vision is to build a mining company producing over 250,000 oz AuEq.
Learn more at goldgroupmining.com.
Follow Goldgroup Mining on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Contact:
Javier Reyes
CEO
ir@goldgroupmining.com
+1 (604) 306-6867
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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316990