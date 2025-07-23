White House Unveils 90-Point AI Strategy
The 90-point plan proposes partnering with private firms to supply AI chips and software to allied nations, while also rolling back Biden-era restrictions on exporting advanced AI technology.
The White House on Wednesday (July 23) released a sweeping national strategy for artificial intelligence (AI), outlining over 90 federal actions designed to strengthen America’s position as the global leader in AI development.
Titled “Winning the AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan,” the document fulfills a mandate laid out in President Trump’s January 23 executive order, which called for the removal of what the administration described as “barriers to American leadership” in the field.
The plan sets priorities across three core pillars: accelerating innovation, building domestic infrastructure, and leading on global AI diplomacy and security.
The White House said parts of the strategy will be enacted via executive orders in the coming weeks, with Trump and senior officials set to promote the initiative at an event Thursday night hosted by the Hill and Valley Forum, a group of influential tech donors and investors.
“President Trump has prioritized AI as a cornerstone of American innovation,” said Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. “This plan galvanizes federal efforts to turbocharge our innovation capacity, build cutting-edge infrastructure, and lead globally, ensuring that American workers and families thrive in the AI era.”
The new initiative marks a clear departure from previous federal policy, explicitly revoking the Biden-era Executive Order 14110, “Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence,” which had emphasized caution, regulation, and ethical oversight.
In contrast, the Trump administration’s AI directive aims to remove what it describes as “onerous” federal restrictions and foster what it calls innovation free from “ideological bias.”
The goal, according to administration officials, is to secure the global proliferation of US-made AI technologies and prevent the dominance of foreign alternatives.
Domestically, the plan pledges to fast-track the permitting process for building new data centers and semiconductor fabs, and to launch national workforce initiatives targeting technical trades essential to AI infrastructure, such as electricians and HVAC technicians.
David Sacks, the White House Special Advisor for AI and Crypto, framed the plan in strategic and geopolitical terms.
“Artificial intelligence is a revolutionary technology with the potential to transform the global economy and alter the balance of power in the world,” Sacks said, adding that in order to win the AI race, the US must center its innovation domestically and “avoid Orwellian uses of AI.”
In May, the Trump administration reached agreements with the United Arab Emirates to grant the country access to advanced AI chips—part of a broader US$200 billion cooperation deal announced alongside plans for a 5‑gigawatt AI campus in the UAE.
As of now, the White House has not provided a timeline for the full rollout of the 90 outlined actions, but officials said implementation would begin “in the coming weeks.”
