Miivo Announces Investor Relations and Marketing Engagements

Miivo Announces Investor Relations and Marketing Engagements

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media") and Triomphe Holdings Ltd. dba Capital Analytica ("Capital Analytica") to provide investor awareness, communications and marketing services to the Company, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

The Company has entered into an Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Services Agreement dated June 8, 2026 with Winning Media LLC, a Houston, Texas-based investor relations and digital marketing firm.

Pursuant to the agreement, Winning Media will provide investor relations, digital marketing, market awareness, communications and promotional services designed to increase awareness of the Company among investors and the broader capital markets community.

The agreement has an initial term of three months commencing upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). As consideration for the services, the Company will pay Winning Media a cash fee of US$150,000. No stock options or other securities are being granted in connection with the engagement.

To the knowledge of the Company, Winning Media and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not presently own any securities of the Company.

The Company has entered into a Consulting Services Agreement dated June 8, 2026 with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. dba Capital Analytica, a Nanaimo, British Columbia-based communications and capital markets consulting firm.

Capital Analytica will provide capital markets consulting, social media consultation, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, dissemination of news releases, discussion forum monitoring and corporate video dissemination services.

The agreement has an initial term of six months and provides for cash compensation of C$150,000, payable in two installments of C$75,000. No stock options or other securities are being granted in connection with the engagement.

To the knowledge of the Company, Capital Analytica and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not presently own any securities of the Company.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S) is transforming how small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI CFO platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Tel: +1 (604) 377-0403
Email: info@miivoholdings.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated services to be provided by Winning Media and Capital Analytica, the execution of definitive agreements, and the expected benefits of the Company's marketing and investor awareness initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300427

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Miivo HoldingsMIVO:CCTSXV:MIVOartificial intelligence investing
MIVO:CC
Miivo Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

Miivo Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Miivo Holdings (TSXV:MIVO)

Miivo Holdings

Delivering real-time financial and operational intelligence to small and midsized enterprises

Delivering real-time financial and operational intelligence to small and midsized enterprises Keep Reading...
Digital maple leaf and network grid below a pixelated map outline against a dark blue background.

Canada's Tech Strategy Starts with Scaling Up at Home

This year's Web Summit highlighted Canada’s ambition to build more of its tech economy at home.Federal, provincial and corporate announcements on domestic capital allocation, sovereign artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, cleantech and life sciences peppered the week.Kicking off the... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks spelling "S&P 500" are stacked on piles of coins against a black background.

Tech Weekly: Software Earnings Help S&P 500 Hit Eighth Week of Gains

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Blue digital collage with circuit board AI symbol over currency and stock market charts.

SK Hynix, Micron Cross US$1 Trillion Market Cap Threshold

Chipmakers SK Hynix (KRX:000660,OTCPL:HXSCL) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) have crossed the US$1 trillion valuation threshold, joining market leader Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930) in an elite tier of manufacturers capitalizing on the rapidly artificial intelligence infrastructure... Keep Reading...
Miivo Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Miivo Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).Trading of Miivo's common shares on the FSE has commenced under the symbol L7S, providing... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with glowing AI-related icons, charts and graphics floating onscreen.

Tech Weekly: Nasdaq Ends Week on High Note After Bellwether AI Stock Earnings

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Abstract geometric patterns overlay a city skyline with glass skyscrapers reflecting sunset colors over a calm river.

Ron Levin: Investment Expectations Evolving in Rapidly Changing Tech Landscape

Investing in startups has always been about balancing risk with growth potential.However, as artificial intelligence (AI), market volatility and evolving founder behaviors continue to reshape the tech ecosystem, a clear shift is occurring: investment expectations are moving away from market hype... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Miivo Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

Miivo Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Drawdown of Amended and Restated Convertible Loans

Centurion Conducts Helicopter Reconnaissance Survey at Limestone Gold Project, Suriname

Nevada Sunrise Announces Private Placement

WWDC26: Apple unveils next generation of Apple Intelligence, Siri AI, powerful parental controls, and an expansive set of software improvements

Related News

gold investing

Chris Blasi: Gold Bull Run Not Over, "Ultimate Target" Still Much Higher

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Drawdown of Amended and Restated Convertible Loans

precious metals investing

Centurion Conducts Helicopter Reconnaissance Survey at Limestone Gold Project, Suriname

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces Private Placement

uranium investing

Anfield Energy Prepares Shootaring Mill for 2027 Uranium Revival

lithium investing

American Battery Technology Reclaims DOE Lithium Grant After Successful Appeal

oil and gas investing

ROTH to Host Its 16th Annual London Conference, June 16-18, 2026