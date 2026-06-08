Apple introduces Siri AI, a profoundly more capable and personal assistant

Apple® today introduced Siri® AI, an entirely new version of Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence ™. A profoundly more capable and conversational assistant with personal context understanding, broad world knowledge, and onscreen awareness, Siri AI can help users find what they need in the moment, from answering questions from the web on virtually any topic, to surfacing relevant information from a user's personal messages, emails, photos, and more. Siri AI also includes a dedicated app for users to revisit conversations across their products, an expanded Visual Intelligence experience, and integrated tools for writing. With a bold new architecture uniquely designed to protect users' privacy, Siri AI leverages the next generation of Apple Intelligence to bring state-of-the-art understanding and reasoning, along with powerful systemwide capabilities, to Apple's operating systems. These features are available for developer testing starting today, and will be available as a beta to users later this year.
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Powered by Apple Intelligence, the new version of Siri is profoundly more capable and conversational, and deeply integrated across products.
"We're excited to introduce Siri AI, a dramatically more capable and conversational assistant designed to help users find information and get things done throughout the day," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. "With access to broad world knowledge for up-to-date answers on virtually any topic, along with onscreen awareness and personal context understanding, Siri AI can help users take action across apps more naturally than ever."
An Entirely New, Deeply Integrated Siri
Powered by the next generation of Apple Intelligence, Siri AI is a completely reimagined version of Siri that is more helpful, more capable, and more intelligent. With detailed, engaging responses and natural back-and-forth conversation, Siri AI helps users get more done than ever.
This new version of Siri is built on Apple Intelligence, allowing Siri to draw on personal context understanding and help users find what they need in the moment across messages, emails, photos, and more. For example, users can ask Siri to find a restaurant recommendation a friend messaged them about, surface a hotel confirmation number from an old email, or pull up photos with friends and family from a recent trip. And personal context understanding extends to third-party apps when developers integrate with Spotlight®.
With even more systemwide app actions, Siri AI lets users get things done across apps, like drafting an email from scratch, or editing and sharing a set of photos. Using onscreen awareness, Siri AI can answer questions related to the content on a user's screen. For example, if a user gets a text about a potluck with friends, they can brainstorm with Siri on what to bring and then add a recipe to the Notes app.
In addition, Siri AI can use broad world knowledge to get up-to-date information from the web on virtually any topic and generate a helpful answer, such as when and where to see the next solar eclipse, or when a musician is coming to town. Users can extend almost any response from Siri into a rich conversation and ask follow-up questions.
Users can take advantage of this new version of Siri from anywhere across the system. In addition to saying "Hey Siri," iPhone® users can invoke Siri with the side button, or swipe down from the Dynamic Island® to start a conversation and get an in-depth answer. On iPad® and Mac®, Siri AI is integrated into Spotlight so users can search for answers to almost any question. It is also integrated into systemwide context menus, allowing users to control-click to ask about images, files, or text on their screen. On Apple Vision Pro®, Siri AI leverages spatial computing with a 3D visualization that users can place anywhere in their space, and they can invoke Siri by simply looking at it and starting to speak.
Users can also tap into Siri AI across their products when they're on the go with iPhone, Apple Watch®, CarPlay®, and AirPods®. Apple Watch users can conveniently start a conversation with Siri right from the wrist, or a new Smart Stack suggestion can automatically appear to help users continue a recent conversation.
Rebuilt from the Ground Up with a Powerful New Architecture
Siri has been rebuilt from the ground up with powerful AI at its core. It takes full advantage of the bold new architecture for Apple Intelligence, including the next generation of Apple Foundation Models that run on device and on servers using Private Cloud Compute. When Private Cloud Compute is handling users' requests, their personal data is not stored nor made accessible to Apple or anyone else. Outside experts can continue to verify this privacy promise at any time. Additionally, Siri AI uses the system orchestrator to tap into core capabilities like the Spotlight index and App Toolbox, which work entirely on device to keep users in control of their data.
With powerful new features and unrivaled privacy protections, Siri remains the world's most private digital assistant.
A Powerful On-Device Model Brings New Capabilities
For products that support Apple's most advanced on-device model ever, Siri AI offers even more expressive voices, as well as a major boost in accuracy with systemwide dictation. 1 Users have the ability to customize the expressiveness and pace of Siri's voice so it's just right for them. Dictation now captures what users say as polished text with greater precision, automatically handling capitalization, punctuation, and formatting as they speak. With improved speech understanding, users can speak naturally and trust that their words will appear clearly, accurately, and as intended.
A Dedicated Siri App to Revisit Conversations
When users want to revisit a past conversation or kick off a new one, they can open the all-new dedicated Siri app. The Siri app uses iCloud® to privately sync conversational history across a user's products, so they can start chatting with Siri on Mac and continue the conversation on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Apple Vision Pro, bringing together rich conversations in one place.
Siri with Visual Intelligence Now Across iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro
Siri now offers powerful image understanding and multimodal capabilities, so users can ask questions about visual content.
On iPhone, Siri's multimodal capabilities are integrated right into the Camera app with a brand-new Siri mode, allowing users to get information and take action on what's in front of them. Users can simply tap the shutter button to let Siri see what they see and receive useful responses. Siri mode in Camera also includes a rich new set of actions, including the ability to split a bill with friends using Apple Cash®, get nutritional insights about a plate of food, and more. 2
For the first time, Visual Intelligence with Siri also comes to iPad and Mac, allowing users to search visually, ask questions, and take action on their screen seamlessly. On iPad, Visual Intelligence is integrated right into the screenshot experience. On Mac, users can tap into it with a dedicated keyboard shortcut, allowing them to select something on their Mac display and type directly to Siri to get a helpful answer.
Visual Intelligence also expands to Apple Vision Pro, allowing users to ask Siri about things just by looking at them, from the content inside app windows to physical objects around them.
A Smarter Way to Write and Edit Virtually Anywhere with Siri AI
Siri now offers integrated Writing Tools that are more powerful than ever, allowing users to write with Siri AI virtually anywhere they type. Users can describe what they need and Siri can generate a draft from scratch to get the ball rolling. If a user wants to refine what they've written, they can describe the change they want to make and Siri can quickly update it.
When writing in Mail and Messages, Siri can reflect how users usually communicate with each recipient, including the punctuation and tone they typically use. For example, if users normally send their manager short bullet points, that's what will populate when they draft an email with Siri. Siri can also give users tips and suggestions to improve their written work. Plus, Siri now automatically proofreads for users as they type across the system, including within most third-party apps.
Additional Apple Intelligence Capabilities Make Everyday Apps Smarter
The next generation of Apple Intelligence also brings exciting new features to the apps users rely on every day, including incredible editing capabilities in Photos, tools that can transform the way users browse the web in Safari®, new ways for users to bring their imagination to life in Image Playground™, and more.
Availability
- New Siri AI features are available for developer testing starting today through the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com , across iOS 27, iPadOS® 27, macOS® 27, and visionOS® 27. Siri AI will be available for developer testing in a future watchOS® 27 beta.
- Siri AI will be available as a beta later this year for users with a supported device set to English, and Apple will quickly expand support for more languages.
- Apple Intelligence is available with support for these languages: English, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Japanese, and Korean. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For more details, visit apple.com/apple-intelligence .
- Apple Intelligence and Siri AI in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27 are available on iPhone 16 models or later, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad mini (A17 Pro), iPad models with M1 or later, Mac with M1 or later, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch Series 10 or later, Apple Watch Ultra® 2 or later, and Apple Watch SE® 3 when paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone nearby.
- Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro users in the EU will be able to access Siri AI when set to a supported language. Siri AI will not be available initially in the EU in iOS and iPadOS. Apple is working hard to find a path forward that preserves its users' privacy and security.
- Siri AI and the other new Apple Intelligence features will not be available in China while Apple works through regulatory requirements.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.
Footnotes
1. Apple's most powerful on-device model and the features it enables, like expressive voices and more advanced dictation, are available on iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPad (M4) or later with at least 12GB of unified memory, and Mac (M3) or later with at least 12GB of unified memory. The model and expressive voices are also available on Apple Vision Pro (M5).
2. The ability to split a bill with friends using Apple Cash is available in the U.S. on eligible devices. Apple Cash services are provided by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC. Apple Payments Services LLC, a subsidiary of Apple Inc., is a service provider of Green Dot Bank for Apple Cash accounts. Neither Apple Inc. nor Apple Payments Services LLC is a bank. Learn more about the terms and conditions.
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© 2026 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Siri, Apple Intelligence, Spotlight, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch, CarPlay, AirPods, iCloud, Apple Cash, Safari, Image Playground, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, watchOS, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE are trademarks of Apple. iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608961129/en/
Nadine Haija
Apple
nhaija@apple.com
Anna Tabet
Apple
atabet@apple.com