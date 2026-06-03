CHARBONE Announces Change of Corporate Name and Registered Address

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec, June 3, 2026 TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen and other strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the official change of its corporate name from Charbone Hydrogen Corporation to Charbone Corporation, and strategic relocation to Varennes, Quebec.
Name Change
Following shareholder approval received at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on March 28, 2025, Charbone decided to execute the official name change to "Charbone Corporation" to better reflect the Company's evolution beyond its foundation as a hydrogen producer into a fully integrated industrial gases platform.
Charbone is a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on developing and operating a network of regional supply hubs for the production, storage, and distribution of UHP strategic industrial gases. The Company's expanded platform addresses multiple molecules including hydrogen, oxygen, helium, and other specialty gases, serving high-growth end markets such as semiconductors, AI/data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense.
The name "Charbone Corporation" better captures the breadth of this platform and positions the Company alongside established industrial gases leaders as it continues to scale its network of regional supply hubs across North America and internationally.
The articles of amendment effecting the name change have been filed pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Quebec) and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The name change has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company's ticker symbols on the TSXV (CH), OTCQB (CHHYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (K47) remain unchanged. No action is required by existing shareholders, and no certificates representing common shares need to be exchanged. Under the name change, effective on June 8, 2026, the CUSIP number assigned to the common shares will be 159916105 (ISIN: CA1599161058).
Change of Registered Address
In connection with its ongoing operational ramp-up, Charbone has also relocated its registered and principal business address to 1645 boulevard Lionel-Boulet, Suite 304, Varennes, Quebec, J3X 1P7. Varennes is strategically situated in close proximity to the Company's flagship Sorel-Tracy production plant and serves as a central location within Charbone's growing industrial gases platform. The new premises offer greater space at a more competitive cost per square foot, providing the physical infrastructure to support the anticipated growth in human capital in line with the ramp-up of operations across the region and the Company's broader network.
"The formalization of our name to Charbone Corporation is more than a rebranding, it is a statement of intent," said Dave Gagnon, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Charbone. "We are no longer just a hydrogen company. We are building a vertically integrated, multi-molecule industrial gases platform, and the name Charbone Corporation reflects that ambition. Combined with our relocation to Varennes, which places us closer to our flagship operations and better positions us for growth, we believe these changes reinforce our commitment to executing on our long-term strategic vision as a leading industrial gases platform in North America and beyond."
Charbone Renews with US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG
Further to the press release dated October 31, 2025, Charbone is pleased to continue its engagement with RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") for investor relations services including corporate communications advisory, non-deal roadshow advisory, market intelligence advisory, and business referrals to the management team of the Company. RBMG has been retained for a subsequent term of 12-months starting May 20, 2026, paid in cash and billed monthly at US$10,042. Following the 12-months, the agreement renews on a monthly basis until termination. RBMG is at arm's length to the Company. RBMG and its related parties hold less than one percent of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.
Benoit Veilleux, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Charbone, commented: "RBMG has played an important role in helping position Charbone's growing industrial gases platform to investor communities across the United States and internationally. Their strategic guidance and market intelligence have helped us engage the right audiences at the right time, while their investor engagement support and shareholder reporting have provided valuable insight and transparency as we continue to scale. RBMG's efforts have been instrumental in supporting a strong foundation for our long-term growth objectives, and we look forward to continuing our relationship as we advance the next phase of growth."
Founded in 2009, RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") is a US-based corporate communications firm that specializes in investor relations advisory and has offices in New York City and Stamford, Connecticut. RBMG's US advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for emerging companies that are private and publicly traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ, OTCQB, OTCQX, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX and AIM. RBMG refines communications strategies, weighs data and advises clients on how to penetrate new markets. It helps clients target and secure relationships with niche US stakeholders and key industry strategics globally. Utilizing digital techniques, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, RBMG has developed methods that improve traditional client IR initiatives to maximize ROI. RBMG partners with clients across a wide range of industry segments, including: Cannabis, Cleantech, Consumer Goods, Crypto, Energy, Fintech, Healthcare, Metals and Mining, Professional Services, Renewable Energy, and Technology. RBMG is not a registered investment advisor or broker-dealer. For more information about RBMG and applicable disclaimers, please visit: www.rbmilestone.com.
About Charbone CORPORATION
Charbone is a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on developing and operating a network of supply hubs for the production, storage, and distribution of Ultra-High Purity (UHP) strategic industrial gases. The Company serves customers across sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense technologies, where UHP gases are critical for high-precision manufacturing processes and operational performance. Charbone is advancing a network of clean UHP hydrogen production facilities across North America and selected international markets. The Company's modular, decentralized, and demand-driven approach, combined with its integrated storage and distribution platform for all UHP gases, supports scalable growth, enhances operational flexibility, and enables more stable and diversified revenue generation. This model allows Charbone to efficiently serve mid-tier industrial gas customers with a reliable supply of UHP gases, including hydrogen, helium, oxygen, and any others that are in high-demand gases that are often difficult to source. The Company is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gases, while addressing supply gaps for underserved industrial customers and accelerating the shift towards localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47).
For more information, please visit: www.Charbone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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