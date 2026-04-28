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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Apr. 28, 2026 02:02PM PST
News of the departure sent Brent crude above US$111 amid intensifying concerns over the cartel’s ability to manage the oil market.
Rokas / Adobe Stock
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced plans to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) effective on Friday (May 1), marking a significant blow to the oil-producing alliance as geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions continue to roil global energy markets.
The decision will remove one of the cartel’s largest and fastest-growing producers at a time when oil prices remain elevated due to the ongoing Iran war. The conflict has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane that typically carries roughly one-fifth of global oil supply.
Brent crude traded above US$111 per barrel on Tuesday (April 28), more than 50 percent higher than pre-war levels.
The UAE, which joined OPEC through Abu Dhabi in 1967, has long signaled frustration with production quotas that it said limited its ability to capitalize on billions of dollars invested in expanding domestic output capacity.
Analysts estimate the country can produce as much as 5 million barrels of oil per day, significantly above the roughly 3.4 million barrels it was pumping before the conflict erupted in late February.
Global oil production in 2024.
In a statement carried by the state-run WAM news agency, the UAE said the departure reflects its “long-term strategic and economic vision” and its desire for greater flexibility as it accelerates investment in energy production. The country also confirmed it will exit the broader OPEC+ alliance, which includes Russia.
The move highlights growing fractures within the producer group, whose influence over global oil markets has weakened in recent years as US production surged above 13 million barrels per day.
Explaining the impact of the UAE's departure, Richard Tullis, natural resource analyst at Water Tower Research, noted in an email to the Investing News Network, “OPEC loses an important member that was producing pre-war 3 to 4 percent of global oil production and about 11 percent of OPEC production.”
Market observers have also pointed to rising tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s dominant producer, over both economic strategy and regional politics.
“The UAE has reportedly commented on its disappointment that other OPEC members have not done more to help prevent damage to UAE during the war,” Tullis added.
To hear more from Tullis on the oil market and how investors should be positioning, listen to his March 24 podcast interview above.
The split could further complicate OPEC’s ability to manage prices and coordinate supply.
“The UAE's decision to leave OPEC next month allows the country to pursue its goal of significantly expanding its oil production without OPEC interference,” said Tullis.
“UAE had the capacity to produce an estimated 4 million to 4.25 million barrels per day in 2025, but was limited to producing about 3.5 million barrels per day for much of the year due to OPEC+ production quotas.”
He added, “The UAE has expressed a goal of reaching 5 million barrels per day production by 2027 and could potentially produce its low unit cost oil at an even higher level by the end of the decade if demand warrants it.”
Although the UAE's exit will be a blow to OPEC’s oil cartel status, the decision could offer some relief to consumers when the Strait of Hormuz reopens to international trade. As Tullis explained, “For energy investors, the UAE's move likely helps provide some oil price relief in the medium term, given the UAE's goal to significantly increase oil production over the next couple of years and assuming the ability to consistently export its oil."
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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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