Trevor Hall: Bull Markets Don’t Always Mean Big Returns
Speaking at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Clear Commodity Network CEO Trevor Hall warned that high metals prices should be coupled with discipline and high investment standards.
Clear Commodity Network CEO and Mining Stock Daily host Trevor Hall opened his talk at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) with a strong message: It is still possible to go broke in a bull market.
“I want to start with the simple but uncomfortable truth: most investors don't lose money in bear markets,” he said.
“They lose it in bull markets. Bear markets are honest. Liquidity disappears; prices fall. Risk is obvious, and fear keeps people cautious. Bull markets, on the other hand, are deceptive.”
According to Hall, bull markets feed the idea that everything is working well.
Charts and spreadsheet data convince investors and business owners that it is the perfect time to make big decisions, making this the phase of the cycle where moves are based on impulse.
“Rising prices get confused with good business, compelling stores get confused with durable assets. Bull markets don't expose bad ideas immediately; they carry, and that's why the damage is so severe when cycles turn.”
For short, people get too excited, focusing on the potential weight of what they can earn soon without realizing how much they could lose in the long run.
Supercycle review
Ultimately, what is needed is a shift in mindset. Hall specified that the first point that has to be recognised is that bull markets do not mean that everyone is making money.
“High prices produce a false sense of security. They made marginal assets look competitive,” he said. “They mask permitting challenges, metallurgy issues, infrastructure gaps in management, weaknesses and too much capital changed too many projects simply because the spreadsheet said it works. Investors have need to learn from that in today's market.”
Momentum is not directly proportional to skill, and government involvement does not eliminate risk.
He cited 2011 as the last super cycle that created enormous opportunities, but also created enormous mistakes.
At the time, companies jumped into spending on huge projects and capital expenditure blowout, not accounting for returns.
Some companies also lost control and went all in on mergers and acquisitions, while developers “pursued production growth for the sake of growth.”
The sector focused on volume, therefore burning investors. The market funded every project that screams as economic at high spot prices.
This lack of discipline led to over a decade’s worth of rebuilding mining credibility.
Now, the sector has changed. This time, companies that generate durable margins, stick to realistic timelines, manage risk and focus on humility will be rewarded.
It’s all in discipline.
Advice for companies
- Concrete de-risk plans with achievable milestones
- Strict capital discipline, especially on operating and construction costs
- Technical sound studies and feasibility studies built on conservative commodity prices, realistic assumptions and credible timelines
- Management teams with experience in leadership, permitting, engineering and community relations
- Productive offtakes
“Capital is no longer betting solely on geology. It's betting on execution,” the CEO stated. “Investors want to see alignment with users, so institutional investors are screening for policy alignment projects that strengthen domestic supply chains, support energy security and fit federal or state strategic priorities.”
Above all, across all this is transparency. Hall said that it is a must and called it “the new currency of trust in this sector.”
Advice for investors
“Many deposits look promising, far fewer have teams capable of construction and operations,” Hall said, adding that while high metal prices do help the sector, they also encourage a wave of marginal projects that do not deserve capital.
Maintaining high standards amidst high prices is vital. He advised investors to ask the following questions before making decisions:
- Does the project work within conservative price limits or not? Does it have structural advantages?
- Does it have grade, jurisdiction, scale and production cost?
- Does the project matter? Does it solve a supply deficit?
- Does it serve a strategic need, or is it simply additive but unnecessary?
- Can management actually build it?
Making the right moves
Hall likened his industry recommendations to that of a chess game: make decisive moves and manage risks. It’s not just about what’s in front of you; it’s how you can win.
The industry is entering a new era where the investment cycle is not only driven by numbers and market forces, but by strategic necessity.
It is also the first time in decades that government capital, institutional capital and private capital are moving in the same direction, posing bigger opportunities.
Companies must learn to listen and execute to remain in the game for the next decade of resource development, and investors should come into the space with clear expectations.
“I think the ultimate word is check your discipline, because your discipline and your expectations need to be in line and more in tune than ever before,” Hall told companies.
“And for investors out there listening, you have to remember this: bull markets don't make people rich by default; they reveal who already have the discipline.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.