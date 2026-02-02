Rick Rule: Oil/Gas Move is Inevitable, but Copper is Next Bull Market
Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media also explains why he sold 80 percent of his physical silver and what he did with the money.
Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, is positioning in the oil and gas sector, but thinks a bull market is two or two and a half years away.
In his view, copper is likely to be the next commodity to begin a bull run.
