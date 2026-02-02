Rick Rule: Oil/Gas Move is Inevitable, but Copper is Next Bull Market

Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, is positioning in the oil and gas sector, but thinks a bull market is two or two and a half years away.

In his view, copper is likely to be the next commodity to begin a bull run.

Click here to register for the Rule Symposium.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.