Torex Gold Moves Beyond Single-Asset Status With Reyna Silver Takeover
Torex Gold plans to diversify by acquiring Reyna Silver for US$26 million, expanding into early stage projects in Mexico and the US.
Torex Gold (TSX:TXG,OTCQX:TORXF) is taking a step toward diversification with its planned acquisition of Reyna Silver (TSXV:RSLV,OYCQB:RSNVF), a junior explorer with early stage projects in Mexico and the US.
The US$26 million all-share deal, announced in late June, is set to close later this year and marks Torex’s first major move outside its flagship Mexico-based Morelos Complex.
The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for Torex. The company is in the early ramp-up phase at its Media Luna project, part of the Morelos Complex southwest of Mexico City.
The site also includes the ELG underground and open-pit mines, which together produced 452,523 ounces of gold in 2024, meeting guidance for the sixth consecutive year at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$1,156 per ounce.
Looking ahead to 2025, Torex is forecasting production of 400,000 to 450,000 gold equivalent ounces, but expects a higher AISC range of US$1,400 to US$1,600 per ounce as development spending continues.
CEO Jody Kuzenko said the Reyna deal reflects Torex’s broader strategy to build out a pipeline of earlier-stage projects.
“With Media Luna transitioning into production, we’re in a position to look beyond our current asset base,” Kuzenko told the Investing News Network, noting that the deal isn’t about near-term ounces, but optionality. “We’ve been clear about our intent to evolve into a multi-asset producer, and Reyna gives us a foothold in that direction.”
Reyna’s exploration-stage portfolio offers Torex low-cost entry into silver-rich terrain, while also signaling a shift in the producer’s long-term vision — one that includes earlier-stage risk and greater geographic flexibility.
Kuzenko stated that, with the company’s exploration team already having spent months conducting due diligence, Torex is ready to hit the ground running once the transaction is complete. She also noted the company had already developed conceptual programs and expects to commence work shortly after closing.
“We plan to leverage the same systematic approach to exploration employed at Morelos through which we effectively identify, rank, evaluate and prioritize targets with the success of the system demonstrated by the reserve and resource growth we have experienced at Morelos over the last several years,” Kuzenko said.
With the acquisition, Torex will gain immediate access to Reyna’s Mexican silver assets, including:
- Guigui, a 4,750 hectare property covering a significant portion of the Santa Eulalia Mining District in Chihuahua. The area has a history of mining dating back to the 1700s and has recorded the production of 450 million ounces of silver.
- Batopilas, a 1,183 hectare site that covers 94 percent of the Batopilas Mining District, which has significant deposits of native silver. Historic mining at the site produced an estimated 200 million to 300 million ounces of silver dating back to the mid-1600s.
Until now, Torex has primarily focused on operations in Mexico; however, with the takeover of Reyna, the company also has the option to acquire a 70 percent stake in the Griffin Summit project, located along the Carlin Trend in Nevada, US. The project covers an area of 10,300 hectares and is prospective for gold, silver and critical minerals.
Additionally, Torex will also have an option to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Medicine Springs project, also located in Nevada. The property spans 4,831 hectares south of Elko and is situated in a region with several large gold mines operated by major companies, including Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) and Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B).
Previous exploration at the site identified lead, zinc and silver mineralization.
“What attracted us to Reyna Silver is the immediate exposure to a portfolio of four properties in key mining regions of northern Mexico and Nevada,” Kuzenko said. She added that with the completion of Media Luna, Morelos is now positioned as the company’s flagship operation and serves as a foundation upon which it can build from.
Although shareholders won’t vote on the transaction until August, Kuzenko noted that the acquisition has the full support of management and the board of directors at Reyna Silver.
