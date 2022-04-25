5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Rubellite Leads Surge in Energy Stocks
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Rubellite Energy, Athabasca Oil, Horizonte Minerals, Tanzanian Gold and Baytex Energy.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,568.89 last Friday (April 21) morning.
The index was on track for a fourth consecutive weekly loss, weighed down by oil prices, after posting its worst day in three months on Thursday (April 20). It declined to close the five day period 21,188.05.
The gold price fell on Friday following comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said that a half-point interest rate increase will still be on the table when the central bank meets again in May. Silver, platinum and palladium also dropped on the week's last day of trading.
Against that backdrop, a number of companies saw their share prices increase last week. The five TSX-listed mining and energy stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- Rubellite Energy (TSX:RBY)
- Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH)
- Horizonte Minerals (TSX:HZM)
- Tanzanian Gold (TSX:TNX)
- Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. Rubellite Energy
Rubellite Energy is focused on Eastern Alberta's Clearwater Formation, where it uses multilateral drilling technology for the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil assets. The company's prospect inventory is expected to support a growth plan of 5,000 to 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
The company did not release any news last week, but saw its share price increase 19.19 percent to reach C$4.72.
2. Athabasca Oil
Another Alberta-focused energy company making the list this week is Athabasca Oil. The company has honed its efforts on the development of thermal and light oil assets in the province's Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.
Last week, the company's share price rose 17.49 percent to hit C$2.62, although it did not come out with any news.
3. Horizonte Minerals
Horizonte Minerals has an interest in the Araguaia nickel project, as well as in the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project in Brazil. The former is fully funded and in construction, and according to the company will produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel annually to supply the stainless steel market. For its part, Vermelho is at the feasibility study stage and will supply the electric vehicle battery market with 25,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,250 tonnes of cobalt per year.
Last week, Horizonte increased 7.14 percent and was trading at C$0.15 by the end of the period.
4. Tanzanian Gold
The only gold company making the top TSX performers list this week is Tanzanian Gold, which, along with its joint venture partner STAMICO, is advancing the Buckreef gold project in Tanzania.
The project is comprised of five prospects — Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo, Eastern Porphyry and Buziba — and the team is looking at multiple exploration avenues.
During the five day period, the company’s share price jumped 6.41 percent to end at C$0.41.
5. Baytex Energy
Oil and gas company Baytex Energy operates in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the US, working toward acquiring, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas projects. About 83 percent of the company's production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids.
Last Thursday, the company announced it would be sharing its Q1 results in a conference call on April 29. Shares of Baytex Energy increased 5.51 percent last week to trade at C$6.70.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Performers articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. EST using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Top 5 Canadian Oil and Gas Dividend Stocks in 2022 | INN ›
- Top 5 US Oil and Gas Dividend Stocks in 2022 | INN ›
- Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022 | INN ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1915.91
|-16.77
|Silver
|23.76
|-0.35
|Copper
|4.51
|-0.09
|Palladium
|2314.00
|+6.00
|Platinum
|925.50
|-4.50
|Oil
|97.93
|-4.14
|Heating Oil
|3.52
|-0.12
|Natural Gas
|6.41
|-0.12
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.