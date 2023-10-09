TRX Gold Corp, formerly Tanzanian Gold Corp is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition of interests and the exploration of natural resource properties. Its mineral properties are located in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company's main area of interest has been in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its advanced stage projects include the Buckreef project, Kigosi project, and Itetemia Gold project whereas, its exploration stage project consists of the Lunguya project, and the Luhala project.