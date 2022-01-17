5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Positive Drill Results Push Tower Resources Up 70 Percent
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSXV were GoldQuest Mining, Tower Resources, Stroud Resources, Antioquia Gold and Petroshale.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) battled headwinds last week from rising inflation, mounting Omicron cases and new lockdowns, all of which eroded positive investor sentiment.
Canada’s junior index started the week at 898 and was only slightly higher at Friday's (January 14) close. Following the lead of the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX), the TSXV was unable to benefit from an uptick in crude oil prices. A 1.2 percent decline in the materials sector last Friday also weighed the exchange down.
The five TSXV-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- GoldQuest Mining (TSXV:GQC)
- Tower Resources (TSXV:TWR)
- Stroud Resources (TSXV:SDR)
- Antioquia Gold (TSXV:AGD)
- Petroshale (TSXV:PSH)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. GoldQuest Mining
Exploration and development company GoldQuest Mining is currently focused on projects in the Dominican Republic, specifically the Romero and Tireo projects.
In mid-December, the precious metals explorer granted directors, officers and employees of the company 5,495,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share.
Last week, shares of GoldQuest were up 72.27 percent to close at C$0.25.
2. Tower Resources
Diversified minerals company Tower Resources has two key exploration assets in British Columbia: the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project and the Nechako gold-silver project.
Last Tuesday (January 11), Tower announced the discovery of “a new gold zone with an impressive initial intercept in Hole RN21-026 of 95.0 meters of 1.40 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au), including 19.2 m of 4.21 g/t Au.”
The company plans to continue with drilling on the Golden zone once results are received from an additional three holes drilled in December. The news aided in a 70.95 percent share price increase to C$0.14 last week.
3. Stroud Resources
Stroud Resources is developing its Santo Domingo epithermal silver project in Central Mexico.
Shares of Stroud were also aided by positive drill news last week. The silver-focused company reported the intersection of multiple high-grade silver intercepts from nine of 21 holes drilled at Santo Domingo in 2021. From here, the precious metals explorer will plan its 2022 drill program.
By last Friday, shares of Stroud had added 66.12 percent for the week to sit at C$0.41.
4. Antioquia Gold
Antioquia Gold is a precious metals exploration and development company that is in production at its flagship Cisneros project in Antioquia, Colombia. The project is roughly 55 kilometers northeast of Medellin.
The gold producer released its full-year 2021 results on January 6; they feature total production of 37,855 ounces of gold contained in concentrates for the year, an increase of 86 percent over 2020.
“2021 has been a year of important growth for the company as we have almost doubled gold production compared to the previous year,” Gonzalo de Losada, president and CEO of Antioquia Gold, said in a statement.
Company shares rose 33.46 percent over the five day period to close at C$0.40.
5. Petroshale
Petroshale is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas assets in the North Dakota Bakken and Three Forks formations.
Last week was a busy period for the oil company, which announced the appointment of a new management team, plus an oversubscribed C$54.5 million financing and its 2022 capital budget and production guidance.
In addition to this news, the firm also proposed a name change that would see its moniker switch to Lucero Energy. By Friday, company shares had climbed 32.57 percent to sit at C$0.59.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 11:00 a.m. EST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
