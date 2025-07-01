Munda Gold Mine - Purchase of Mine Camp, Nickel Rights and Water Assets from WIN Metals

- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) together with WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) (WIN Metals or WIN) are pleased to announce that the two parties have successfully agreed to the purchase of a package of WIN assets including all nickel and associated minerals rights, water access rights and a fully equipped mining camp all relating to Auric’s Munda Gold Mine.
Highlights
- This milestone agreement considerably enhances Auric’s mining operations at its Munda Gold Mine.
- Acquisition includes a fully equipped mining camp and all related assets six kilometres from Munda Gold Mine.
- All Nickel rights and entitlements will be owned by Auric.
- Sole access and usage of stored water in the 132N pit by Auric.
- Total purchase price $1.4 Million (ex GST), payable in two tranches: Tranche 1 $900,000 paid 30 June 2025, Tranche 2 $500,000 due 31 July 2025.
Management Comment
Managing Director, Mark English, said:“This acquisition gives Auric greater control over our destiny for open pit mining at our Munda Gold Mine.
“Buying all nickel rights from WIN sees us taking another major step forward at Munda. We’ve moved mining at Munda along rapidly this year and are pleased this hurdle to progress our future expansion will be removed.
“There’s not much water around Widgiemooltha, so as part of this transaction, we are acquiring additional access to stored water in the 132N pit. Having adequate water is extremely important for our mining operations. The mining camp is another huge bonus for Auric being located just six kilometres north of our mine.
“We have reached a highly satisfactory agreement for all Auric shareholders,” said Mr English.
WIN Metals. Managing Director and CEO, Steve Norregaard, said:“WIN wish Auric all the best with their Munda gold project development.
“Proposed Nickel mining at Munda was not contemplated in WIN’s 2024 scoping study and as such would have been far into the future for the Mt Edwards Nickel Project. With the outlook of a prolonged subdued nickel price the opportunity to monetise a relatively small portion of the total projects nickel resource base will provide cash for investment into WIN’s gold assets. This is a transaction that makes sense for both companies,” said Mr Norregaard.
The Announcement
The total consideration is $1.4 million, (ex GST) payable in two separate tranches: the first tranche of $900,000 paid on 30 June 2025, the second, $500,000 due on or before July 31, 2025.
Included in the purchase is a fully equipped mining camp located six kilometres north of the Munda Gold Mine sufficient to house the entire workforce. Additional in the deal, Auric has also acquired sole access to all the water in the pit at 132N, just a short distance from the Munda mine.
Auric will at completion own all mineral rights at Munda, except lithium. The lithium mineral rights remain with WIN.
Upon completion of both tranches, on or before 31 July 2025, Auric will have paid WIN a total of $1.4 million (ex GST), for the mining camp, which includes all associated infrastructure such as solar panels, generators, bulk fuel storage, storage containers together with water rights to the 132N pit and all nickel rights and associated entitlements at Munda. The parties have agreed to expedite the grant of miscellaneous licences over the WIN tenements to secure road access as well as the camp.
09 August 2024
Auric Mining
Investor Insight
Given its quick transition from ASX listing to gold production in just three years, and a significant exploration upside at its world-class assets in Western Australia's prolific goldfields, Auric Mining is well-worth a good deal of consideration for sophisticated investors.
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
The Jeffreys Find Pit as of 16 July 2024
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete and Auric has commenced its second gold milling campaign for 2024 of 150,000 dry metric tonnes from the Jeffreys Find gold mine on 24 July 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric also announced the execution of a binding term sheet for the partial purchase of Win Metals' nickel and lithium rights within the Munda gold project area including seven tenements or applications. Auric further plans to mine a trial pit at Munda Gold potentially in Q1 2025.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Auric has commenced the second gold milling campaign for 2024 of 150,000 dry metric tonnes from the Jeffreys Find gold mine.
- The company executed a binding term for the partial purchase of Win Metals' nickel and lithium rights within the Munda Gold Project area further improving the pathway to mining a trial pit at Munda gold project, potentially in Q1 2025.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
