Rua Gold (CSE:RUA)

RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Deferred Share Units

RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA, OTCQB: NZAUF, WKN: A40QYC) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") announces the grant of 145,417 deferred share units ("DSUs") to non-executive directors of the Company at a deemed price of $0.68 per DSU, in accordance with the Company's DSU Plan dated July 24, 2024. The DSUs are subject to a one-year vesting. Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one Common Share at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company.

About RUA GOLD

RUA GOLDis an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA GOLD's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2Moz of gold grading between 9 and 50g/t.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies RUA GOLD's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15Moz of gold and 60Moz of silver. Glamorgan is adjacent to OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, Wharekirauponga.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

RUA GOLD Contact

Robert Eckford

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 655 7354

Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA, OTCQB: NZAUF, WKN: A40QYC) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksgold stocksgold explorationtsxv:ruagold investingGold Investing
RUA:CNX
Rua Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Rua Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rua Gold

Rua Gold


Keep reading...Show less

An emerging gold explorer in New Zealand’s historical goldfields

RUA GOLD Closes C$8 Million Brokered Offering and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

RUA GOLD Closes C$8 Million Brokered Offering and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

This news release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States .

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RUA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RUA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Rua Gold Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Announces C$8 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

RUA GOLD Announces C$8 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

This news release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States .

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as lead agent and on behalf of a syndicate of agents to be formed (collectively, the " Agents "), pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to act as agents on a "best efforts" basis, in connection with the public offering of 44,445,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of C$0.18 per Common Share (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$8,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Offering is expected to close on or about July 25, 2024 (the " Closing Date "), or such other date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agents, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clarification: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate at Reefton

Clarification: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate at Reefton

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") provides a clarification in relation to its news release of July 15, 2024 (" Rua Gold to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer ").

Previously, the Company disclosed that "the tenements owned by [Reefton Resources Pty Limited] hosts a total JORC-compliant inferred mineral resource estimate (at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade) containing 444koz Au @ 3.81g/t Au and 8.7kt Sb @ 1.5% Sb". The Company wishes to clarify that the tenements presently owned by Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton Resources") do not contain a current mineral resource estimate. The Company intended to disclose the aforementioned "inferred mineral resource estimate" as a "historical estimate" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). As a result, the Company also wishes to provide additional information and cautionary language required by NI 43-101.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD permit and access extended for five years at the high grade Reefton Project and the Company targets Murray Creek in the near-mine drilling program

RUA GOLD permit and access extended for five years at the high grade Reefton Project and the Company targets Murray Creek in the near-mine drilling program

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A3DB6A) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand .

Permit and Land Access Agreements for drilling have been extended for a further 5 years

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
David Erfle, gold bars.

David Erfle: Silver Staging "Powerful" Breakout; Plus Gold Stocks and Copper Squeeze

David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shares his short-term outlook for gold, saying it could see a healthy test of US$3,200 per ounce — or even US$2,950 to US$3,000.

Erfle also shares his thoughts on what's coming for silver and copper prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Metals (TSXV:EQTY)

Equity Metals: Advancing High-grade, District-scale Silver and Gold Assets in British Columbia

Keep reading...Show less
Completed Sale of Lochinvar Coal Project and Royalty Deed

Completed Sale of Lochinvar Coal Project and Royalty Deed

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Completed Sale of Lochinvar Coal Project and Royalty Deed

Download the PDF here.

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Munda Gold Mine - Purchase of Mine Camp, Nickel Rights and Water Assets from WIN Metals

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) together with WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) (WIN Metals or WIN) are pleased to announce that the two parties have successfully agreed to the purchase of a package of WIN assets including all nickel and associated minerals rights, water access rights and a fully equipped mining camp all relating to Auric’s Munda Gold Mine.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Metals

Equity Metals

Keep reading...Show less
Two people shaking hands in office with city skyline view.

Zijin Mining to Acquire Major Kazakh Gold Mine for US$1.2 Billion

China’s Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899,SHA:601899), the country’s largest producer of gold and copper, has agreed to acquire Kazakhstan’s Raygorodok gold mine for US$1.2 billion.

The deal, announced on Monday (June 30) through a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, furthers the company’s ambition of becoming one of the world’s top three gold producers by 2028.

Raygorodok is reportedly among the largest and most technologically advanced gold projects in Central Asia. It produced 6 metric tons of gold in 2024 at a production cost of US$796 per ounce, excluding non-cash items.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Rua Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Rua Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals: Advancing High-grade, District-scale Silver and Gold Assets in British Columbia

South Harz Potash: A Globally Significant European Potash and Critical Minerals Opportunity

Completed Sale of Lochinvar Coal Project and Royalty Deed

Rare Earths Extracted from Ema ISR Field Trial

Related News

Lithium Investing

Expert: African Lithium Key to China's Battery Supply Chain Dominance

South Harz Potash: A Globally Significant European Potash and Critical Minerals Opportunity

rare earth metals investing

Rare Earths Extracted from Ema ISR Field Trial

Battery Metals Investing

Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Results of AGM and Appoints New Transfer Agent

Gold Investing

Mali Completes Takeover of Abandoned Gold Mines, Extends Push for Resource Sovereignty

uranium investing

13 Uranium Companies Exploring Canada's Athabasca Basin

×