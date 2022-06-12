5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Nevada Sunrise up Following Financing News
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSXV were Nevada Sunrise, Tenth Avenue, Wescan Energy, Lion One and Jourdan Resources.
Markets continued to hold in bear territory for the first full trading week of June, with the the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) shedding 27 points over the five day period.
Friday morning saw the Canadian junior index dip below 700 points for the first time since mid-May. A massive equity sell off to end the week forced markets on both sides of the border into the red following reports US inflation hit a fresh 40 year high of 8.6 percent in May.
While oil prices registered new highs, gold was weighed down by market activity holding it in the US$1,855 an ounce range. Despite its month-long price decline, the yellow metal has remained a top performer among risk averse investors.
In fact, gold has outperformed both equities and bonds according to the recent Gold Focus report from Metals Focus.
“Even at our forecast US$1,670 trough in late 2022, gold will be only 9 percent lower than at end-2021,” Neil Meader, director of gold and silver at Metals Focus said in the announcement.
"Against this we expect to see double-digit declines for equities, high yield bonds and very possibly also investment-grade bonds," he said. "Importantly, at US$1,830 in 2022, our full year average gold price forecast is an all-time high.”
Despite the broad market decline, some Canadian juniors were able to see some growth in share price. The five TSXV-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest rises last week are as follows:
- Nevada Sunrise Gold (TSXV:NEV)
- Tenth Avenue Petroleum (TSXV:TPC)
- WesCan Energy (TSXV:WCE)
- Lion One (TSXV:LIO)
- Jourdan Resources (TSXV:JOR)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. Nevada Sunrise Gold
Nevada Sunrise Gold is focused on the exploration of gold, copper, cobalt and lithium in the state of Nevada.
June has been a busy period for the explorer who released lithium intercepts from its Gemini project earlier in the month. Last week, the diversified company announced a non-brokered private placement for US$1.2 million and consisting of 4.8 million units.
A day later, Nevada Sunrise increased the size of the non-brokered placement to US$1.5 million. The news helped Nevada Sunrise add 46.19 percent to its share price, which closed at C$0.36 Friday.
2. Tenth Avenue Petroleum
Alberta-based Tenth Avenue Petroleum is a junior energy company focused on local oil and gas exploration and production.
Tenth Avenue has not released any news since late May, when the junior provided shareholders with a first quarter update. In the overview, the company reported a 100 percent increase in Q1 oil production (88 barrels of oil equivalent per day) compared to 44 per day in Q4 2021.
The company also closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement of C$3,116,250 during the three-month period.
Shares of Tenth Avenue climbed 40.05 percent last week, trading for C$0.35.
3. WesCan Energy
WesCan Energy is an oil and gas exploration and production company building a portfolio of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The energy firm did not release any corporate and project updates last week. However, share prices rose 31.41 percent to C$0.44.
4. Lion One Metals
Focused on gold exploration in Fiji, Lion One’s flagship asset is the solely owned and permitted Tuvatu alkaline gold project, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
Last Monday, the precious metals company reported the discovery of a major new feeder structure at the Tuvatu project with several high-grade intercepts.
“The notable high grades and continuity of mineralization of this intercept demonstrate Tuvatu’s potential to become a large-scale, high-grade underground gold mine. I have long encouraged our team to find that 'gold room' at Tuvatu, and hole TUG-141 leads me to believe they have found it,” Walter Berukoff, Lion One’s CEO, said in the press release.
The find pushed shares of Lion One up 29.31 percent last week to close at C$1.49.
5. Jourdan Resources
Jourdan Resources is currently engaged in lithium exploration, production and development in Canada.
On June 9, Jourdan released the first assays from its flagship Vallée project, located north of Val-d’Or, Quebec. The results come from the company’s diamond drill program, which was concluded in May.
Jourdan’s executive chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, offered the following comments: “These first results confirm the consistency of the grade intersected during last year’s campaign and the sampling results of the bulk sample. We are keenly looking forward to receiving the next results of all the boreholes recently drilled and assayed.”
Shares of the company added 27 percent to end the week at C$0.07.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. EST using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Nevada Sunrise and Jourdan Resources are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
