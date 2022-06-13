5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Energy Stocks Dominate
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Questerre Energy, Baytex Energy, Rubellite Energy, RTG Mining and Almonty Industries.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 20,280.56 early morning on Friday (June 10).
The index fell more than 3 percent on the last day of the trading week following a report showing an increase in US consumer prices, escalating fears the Federal Reserve might continue on its aggressive path to combat inflation.
Gold was trading higher on Friday at just above US$1,850 per ounce, while silver fell and was on track for a weekly loss.
Last week, a number of companies saw their share price increase, with energy stocks dominating the top performers list this week. The five TSX-listed mining and energy stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- Questerre Energy (TSX:QEC)
- Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE)
- Rubellite Energy (TSX:RBY)
- RTG Mining (TSX:RTG)
- Almonty Industries (TSX:AII)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. Questerre Energy
Taking the top spot on this week’s TSX performers is Questerre, a company actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas projects. Questerre holds assets in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec in Canada as well as in the Kingdom of Jordan.
Despite not releasing any news last week, the company saw its share price increase 21.05 percent to C$0.23.
2. Baytex Energy
Another oil and gas company making the list this week is Baytex Energy, which is focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. About 83 percent of Baytex's production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids.
During the five day period, Baytex Energy’s share price jumped 19.35 percent to end the period at C$9.13.
3. Rubellite Energy
Calgary-based Rubellite Energy is engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multilateral drilling technology. Clearwater’s prospect inventory is expected to support a growth plan of 5,000 to 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
No company news was released by Rubellite Energy last week, but its shares increased 15.97 percent, trading at C$5.01 by the end of the week.
4. RTG Mining
Mining and exploration company RTG Mining is currently focused primarily on progressing the Mabilo project to start-up. The company has recently received a mining permit for the project, and hopes to move quickly and safely to a producing gold and copper company.
During the five-day period RTG Mining’s share price jumped 14.29 percent to end the week at C$0.08.
5. Almonty Industries
Canada-based Almonty is focused on the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos mine in Western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal. The company is also developing its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea, and its Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in Northwestern Spain.
On June 7, the company said it had raised another AU$2.12 million after closing a private placement. Last week, shares of Almonty Industries increased 14.12 percent, trading at C$0.97 by the end of the week.
Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View's stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within process industries, energy minerals and non-energy minerals sectors are considered.
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
