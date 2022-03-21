Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022
The five top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV are making gains in the face of market volatility.
Oil and gas prices have rallied in 2022 as demand returned to pre-COVID-19 levels and the Russia-Ukraine War rages.
Despite policy changes by governments looking to transition to cleaner energy sources, oil and natural gas are expected to continue to play an important role in the world’s energy mix.
Geopolitical uncertainty will continue to weigh on oil and gas prices throughout 2022 and beyond, but analysts expect healthy demand levels for oil and natural gas. The five top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV outlined below have displayed significant growth in 2022 on stronger oil and gas prices.
All yearly performance and share price data was obtained on March 16, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener. All top oil and gas stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. Razor Energy (TSXV:RZE)
Year-to-date increase: 271.43 percent; current share price: C$2.60
Razor Energy is an oil and gas development and production company with assets in Alberta, primarily in the Swan Hills, Kaybob and District South areas. The company prides itself on its “legacy proved developed light oil reserves with low annual base decline production and corresponding cash flow.”
The company has also diversified into renewable energy assets. Its subsidiary FutEra Power is advancing a geothermal power project in Swan Hills, Alberta. Shares of Razor Energy reached their highest point for 2022 on March 8, coming in at C$4.14 per share.
2. Kolibri Global Energy (TSX:KEI)
Year-to-date increase: 93.33 percent; current share price: C$0.145
Kolibri Global Energy is an international energy company focused on finding and exploiting energy projects in oil, gas and clean and sustainable energy. Through various subsidiaries, the company owns and operates energy properties in the US. Its flagship property is the Tishomingo Shale oil property in Oklahoma’s Ardmore Basin.
In early March 2022, the company announced that its total proved reserves had increased by 3 percent over its December 31, 2020, estimate to reach 34.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). Shares of Kolibri Global Energy reached their highest level for 2022 on March 16, coming in at C$0.15.
3. PetroShale (TSXV:PSH)
Year-to-date increase: 92.86 percent; current share price: C$0.81
PetroShale is a pure-play oil and gas producer in North Dakota's section of the Bakken formation. The company’s US$45 million capital program for 2022 is focused on drilling, completions and tie-ins at its light oil development projects as well as on optimizations to maximize production efficiency. PetroShale expects that 2022 production will total between 10,500 and 11,000 boe per day, with 85 percent being light oil and natural gas liquids.
At the annual shareholder’s meeting later this year, the company anticipates a vote to change the company’s name to Lucero Energy. The company saw its share price rise to a year-to-date high of C$0.94 on March 1.
4. Crown Point Energy (TSXV:CWV)
Year-to-date increase: 89.19 percent; current share price: C$0.35
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Crown Point Energy is exploring, developing and producing at petroleum and natural gas properties in three producing basins in Argentina: the Austral basin in the province of Tierra del Fuego and the Neuquén and Cuyano Basins in the province of Mendoza. The junior oil and gas company is generating cash flow from production.
Crown Point Energy’s capital spending on property and equipment assets in 2022 is budgeted at US$7.4 million and includes drilling one horizontal well in the Las Violetas concession and one vertical well in the San Martin structure, as well as completing the construction of an oil field pipeline to a new delivery point at the Cullen terminal operated by Total Austral. The company has set its 2022 capital spending on exploration and evaluation at US$2.4 million to drill and complete an exploration well on the CLL exploration permit. Its share price hit C$0.38, its highest point so far this year, on March 14.
5. Prairie Provident Resources (TSX:PPR)
Year-to-date increase: 83.33 percent; current share price: C$0.22
Prairie Provident Resources is an oil and gas exploration and development company with conventional operations primarily located on the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. These operations include Michichi and Princess properties in Southern Alberta and the Evi area located in the Peace River Arch in Northern Alberta.
Prairie Provident Resources recently released its 2022 fully funded C$18 million capital budget, which is expected result in an average production between 4,350 and 4,600 boe per day. Based on that, the company expects to achieve annual average production growth of approximately 5 percent above its 2021 results. The company’s share price hit a high of C$0.31 on March 8.
